Art is said to be in the eye of the beholder — and Historical Commission members did not like what they beheld Monday evening.
The Lancaster Parking Authority had brought them renderings for its North Christian Street garage and library. But commission members strongly objected to the art installation proposed for the garage’s facade overlooking Ewell Plaza.
Facing a thumbs-down, the authority asked the commission to table its vote, which it did, giving the authority a month to rethink the plan.
The proposed installation features brightly colored vertical tubing covering the bulk of the garage, with large lettering spelling out a message. The wording would be determined through a public input process, city public art manager Jo Davis said.
The city’s Public Art Advisory Board commissioned Miami-based R&R Studios to develop the design and approved it at a meeting earlier this year. R&R Studios was paid $15,000 for its design, through grant funding secured by the art board.
Whether or not R&R’s art is incorporated, the garage facade will cost about $600,000, out of an overall project cost of roughly $28 million. Should the art be used, R&R would tentatively receive another $60,000 to complete the design.
Davis said the proposed art “grabs your attention.” It makes viewers pause, “and those pauses stir our community.”
But commission member Steven Funk was adamant, saying, “It’s not appropriate.”
“That’s not art,” he said. “It’s overpowering. ... It’s a billboard.”
Funk is the architect who designed 101NQ, the mixed-use building just to the south of the library and garage site. The garage, he said, should be a “background building,” not the dominant focus of the square.
Member John Lefever, who heads the city’s building codes bureau, questioned if the commission had jurisdiction over the artwork. But other commission members agreed with city historic preservation specialist Suzanne Stallings that it did, because the tubing would be a permanent architectural element.
And they bristled at suggestions that the artists’ right to their intellectual property or their potential unwillingness to compromise their vision should cause the commission or City Council to refrain from weighing in.
The Historical Commission reviews projects for their compatibility with Lancaster’s streetscape. It makes recommendations to City Council, which has the final say.
Parking authority executive director Larry Cohen said his team would be willing to resubmit the facade’s original design, with some adjustments suggested by commission members, for approval next month. He said he did not expect the holdup to delay the project itself.
R&R’s proposal also calls for a mural of literary quotes in the pedestrian passageway that will connect Ewell Square to Christian Street — a much less visible feature and one to which the commission made no objection.
An abandoned “annex” building is being torn down to make way for the garage and library. On Tuesday, the authority is holding a “demolition ceremony” at the site. Construction is expected to start early next year, and the garage is expected to open in mid- to late 2021.