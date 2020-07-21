Parkesburg Borough Council and residents will get their first look in August at a proposed new comprehensive plan to guide community planning priorities for the next five years, council members heard during their July 20 remote meeting.

For the past two years, a new plan has been in the hands of the borough’s revitalization committee and Chairperson Rhett Lipscomb. Lipscomb’s committee has worked with Susan Elks, community planning director for the Chester County Planning Commission, who explained the plan adoption process during the meeting.

Elks said the plan being proposed by the committee sets 10 immediate priorities for the borough. She suggested council focus on five priorities to be accomplished during 2021 and fund them through grants and the operating budget.

One long-anticipated project —upgrading the borough’s historic train station parking lot — has been put on hold by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said Parkesburg officials will meet with PennDOT, U.S. Sen. Andy Dinniman and state Rep. Dan Williams on July 24 to see what can be done about putting the project back on the rails.

Despite COVID-19 delays, Vaughn and borough solicitor John Carnes say the legal work continues in preparation for the West Bridge Street construction project, and work should begin in June 2021.

Other business

Responding to community complaints about fireworks and various citizen complaints on social media, Mayor John Hagan II advised citizens and council members to use proper channels in addressing problems. He said complaints about illegal activities warrant a call to 911 so they may be handled by borough or state police. And citizens who want to address problems are invited to call the borough office and attend council meetings.

In other action council: accepted the resignation of Fire Marshall Ray Stackhouse; noted community and special events permits are canceled until the end of August due to the pandemic; approved allowing nonuniform employees to carry five vacation days over to 2021; reduced Chetty Builders’ performance bond from $370,000 to $101,000 since much work has been successfully completed; heard the sinkhole next to the Parkesburg Arms was repaired; and thanked code enforcement officer Joe Reali for his work improving vacant and abandoned properties. Last year there were 10 such properties, but the caseload has been reduced to two.