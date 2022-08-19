Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget, with a historic increase to education funding, passed a week past the state’s self-imposed deadline and after all but two of Lancaster County’s 16 school boards voted for a tax hike.

Warwick and Columbia Borough school districts did not raise taxes, marking their fourth and third consecutive years with no property tax increase. Solanco claims the highest tax increase in the county by raising its taxes 4%, the maximum allowed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the Act 1 Index without a vote of district residents or an exception granted by the department. With an 11.7977 millage, however, Solanco maintains the lowest property tax rate in the county. The millage rate represents the amount taxed per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

Adding to revenue from local property taxes is $218,447,090 in a basic education funding appropriation from the state. Nearly $8 billion was allocated to Pennsylvania school districts, which represents the largest increase to funding for public schools in the state’s history, according to the state Department of Education.

Lancaster County’s largest school district, the School District of Lancaster, received the largest state funding allocation – $73,053,329 – in the county. Hempfield School District received the next highest funding allocation at $15,403,384. Allocations are, in part, weighted by the total number of students in a district. As of Aug. 16, the School District of Lancaster had 10,141 students, and Hempfield had 7,136.

The city school district was one of three Lancaster County districts to receive Level Up funding supplements from the state. Level Up funding is given to the 100 most in-need school districts, or schools with the lowest wealth, in the state. In addition to the School District of Lancaser’s $3,793,079.24 supplement, Columbia Borough and Ephrata Area school districts received $756,783.16 and $838,864.87 respectively. No other Lancaster County districts received this funding.

A $225 million increase to Level Up support was just one of several increases in education funding as part of the state’s $1.8 billion increase in education investments made by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

Historic funding, a week past the deadline

Pennsylvania lawmakers passed the state budget, including its education investments, July 8, more than a week after the state’s self-imposed deadline of June 30, which is the start of the state’s new fiscal year. Local school districts are also required to meet the same deadline, and Lancaster County school districts did.

This means the school districts had to estimate how much money they would receive from the state as they crunched the numbers for their yearly expenditures and considered tax increases.

The School District of Lancaster, for instance, agreed on a 3% tax hike because school board members weren’t sure if the state allocation would fall short of what the district expected.

Interim Superintendent and Chief of Finance and Operations Matt Przywara said the state should use the Democrat-backed fair funding formula to allow districts to know rather than guess the funding they will receive from the state before passing their budget. The fair funding formula is meant to allocate money to districts based on each district’s “fair share” of funding available rather than leaving the amount up to lawmakers, according to the Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee. The formula would add predictability to the funding process.

“We already have a plan before we know what they're going to give us,” Przywara said. “What this forces us to do – and again we’re very thankful – but now we have to alter that plan. We have to expedite some things that maybe we don't have the capacity to do right away.”

A week late on the state budget isn’t the worst school districts have seen, though. For example, in 2015, the state budget didn’t pass until March 23 – nearly nine months past the state deadline. Using the fair funding formula, however, Przywara said the district could know in February or March how much it would receive for the coming year.

“We need our government, our local legislators to do a better job and provide some more assurances that we can plan to prepare… a more effective school year with those resources,” Pryzwara said.

The School District of Lancaster received roughly $4.5 million more from the state than what it had anticipated, Przywara said.

And while Przywara said the district is thankful for the increase, public schools like Lancaster are still vastly underfunded. Last year, based on calculations through the fair funding formula, Pryzwara said the district received $14 million less than it should have.

“We're not where we need to be to be adequately funded so … we know there's still work to do at the state level,” Przywara said.

In December 2021, Przywara testified on behalf of the School District of Lancaster and five other school districts in a lawsuit alleging the state’s funding system is both inadequate and inequitable.

“As a school district that has a high number of a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students, as well as a high percentage of students that are English language learners, we know that our cost per student, it takes us more to educate a student than some of our peers or our neighboring peers,” Przywara said in an interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline this week. “It’s important that that level of funding come through as an extra boost for us to actually get those services.”

Warwick’s ‘booming’ economy

Warwick School District was anticipating $13.2 million in basic education funding from the state but is slated to receive $13.9 million. District Chief Financial Officer Nate Wertsch said the district won’t reopen its budget to accommodate the change but will instead use the money toward budgetary items that cost more than expected or put the funding toward the budget for next year. Wertsch said Warwick generally does not reopen its budget once it is approved.

“In an ideal world, if our expenses ended up exactly the way we budgeted them, then that extra state funding would just fall to the bottom line and help in next year's budget,” Wertsch said.

The district is in its fourth year of maintaining its 16.3711 millage, Wertsch said. Each year, he said the district’s leadership aims for a 0% tax increase and has been successful thanks to a growing community and increases in state funding.

“We’ve definitely been very fortunate with a lot of growth both on the commercial side as well as the residential side.” Wertsch said. “Our local economy here in Warwick has been booming so we’ve definitely gotten a lot of revenue from the local side.”

Much of the community is made of homes for residents age 55 and older. These places generate property tax revenue for the schools with little use of school services as many adults 55 and older do not have school-age children.

Since the pandemic, Wertsch said earned income taxes have rebounded significantly, too.

And, while many districts are seeing as high as a 4% increase in taxes, Warwick residents actually saw a $25 decrease in property taxes this year, Wertsch said. Because the state increased its property tax reduction allocation through gambling revenue, the school district can lower taxpayers’ bills if they filed for the homestead farmstead reduction.

As for a 0% tax increase next year, Wertsch said “it’s too early to tell,” but the increase in state funding doesn’t hurt.

Deficits

A combination of earned income taxes and leftover COVID-19 relief funding is helping to bolster other districts, too.

Manheim Central School District is forecasting a $789,426 surplus when it originally anticipated a $235,447 deficit. The district attributes its surplus to an increase in the amount of earned income and real estate transfer taxes, as well as COVID-19 relief funding.

The School District of Lancaster used reserve money and federal pandemic relief money to erase its $12.7-million deficit.

The district continues to see deficits each year as it loses students under the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Przywara said. The district, staffed to accommodate 10,300 students, has lost nearly 900 in the last year, he added. In a previous interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, then-Superintendent Damaris Rau said many students were dropping out of school to work full-time and help their families during the pandemic.

While its student population is decreasing, the district doesn’t want to reduce positions or lay off its employees because it saw with its recent boundary realignment plan that staff could be rearranged to create smaller class sizes.

“Our district only starts at a deficit because we don't have the economic growth in our community,” Przywara said. “There’s no new taxes coming unless we raise taxes. … We're very limited, our expenses are rising much faster than our revenues.”

And while this year the deficit can be addressed by COVD-19 relief funds, Przywara is wary of balancing the budget with one-time funding sources while the district can expect rising costs.

“We need to be mindful that even though we have all these new resources, we still have rising costs,” Przywara said. “We have to be mindful of the rising costs so that we don't overstretch ourselves.”