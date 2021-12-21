Over the course of several years a half-century ago, several valuable, historic weapons and other artifacts went missing from six regional museums, including one in Manheim Township and one in Hershey.

They had been stolen by a man who secretly kept them — amid a jumble of flea-market antiques, old typewriters, cars, clocks, and steam engines — in a barn on his Pottsville property for decades.

Last week, more than a dozen of those artifacts recovered as a result of an investigation by the FBI and other authorities, made their journey home.

On Friday, in a ceremony at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s curator, Jennifer Royer, and site administrator, David Blackburn, stood among a group of regional museum officials as their long-missing artifacts were repatriated to their institutions.

And representatives of The Hershey Story Museum — known as the Hershey Museum when its items were stolen in the 1960s and 1970s — will travel to Philadelphia next month to receive four revolvers and a silver Navajo concho medallion belt to be placed back into the museum’s collection.

“Several years ago, out of the blue, we got a phone call from the art crimes unit of the FBI, asking us questions, and basically informing us that a suspect was in custody,” Blackburn said after the ceremony, “and of the materials that were seized, they included the two revolvers that were stolen” from Landis Valley.

“We were floored, to say the least,” Blackburn said.

The two weapons that Royer will be processing and cataloging back into the Landis Valley collection are pre-Civil War Colt revolvers, Blackburn said.

One was an 1860 Army-issue Colt, and the other revolver was from the early 1850s, he added.

Fifty years ago, “the two revolvers were taken from the museum, and specifically from the building we call the Gun Shop,” Blackburn said. “It’s one of the original buildings built by the (brothers Henry and George Landis) before they sold it to the state. ... A number of weapons from the Landis brothers’ collection were on display ... within the Gun Shop.

“Our assumption is that (the revolvers) were taken during daylight hours,” Blackburn said. “They were found missing ... relatively quickly. The crime was reported and that was that,” until the recent investigation.

The Landis brothers started a small museum in the 1920s with their collection of 18th- and 19th-century artifacts related to their Pennsylvania German heritage. They sold the collection to the state in 1953.

“My understanding is that these revolvers were part of the larger armament collection that the Landis brothers actually collected themselves ...,” Blackburn said. “So that provenance and connection to our founders are also what made these pieces extraordinarily important.”

Valerie Seiber, senior collections manager for The Hershey Story museum, says her museum also got a call a few years ago about some long-missing artifacts.

“We were contacted by a detective from Upper Merion Township, and he was inquiring about any historical thefts that had occurred at Hershey Museum,” Seiber said. “We started working with them and providing the information we had on file.”

The artifacts were taken from the Hershey Museum in 1965, 1970 and 1972, Seiber said.

“Two of them are five-shot revolvers, known as an Ells percussion, and they have patent dates from 1854 and 1857,” Seiber said. “The third revolver is a six-shot revolver by Pettingills, and it’s got an 1850 patent date on the cylinder.

The other artifact stolen from Hershey was a silver medallion belt. “made by the Navajo people,” Seiber said. “That was stolen in 1972.”

The belt was part of a Native American collection in the Hershey American Indian Museum, a precursor to the Hershey Museum that was established in 1933.

“It was really unique for a community the size of Hershey to be able to display items that were really from the contiguous United States,” Seiber said. “We still have the American Indian collection here at the museum, it’s just not on display.

“It’s really amazing,” Seiber said of the artifacts’ recovery. “Some of these things have been missing from the museum collection for more than 50 years now, and the fact that they were recovered — we’re very thankful to the hard work of the detectives of Upper Merion Township, and the FBI crime team, for their work on the case.”

Neither museum has immediate plans to put the recovered artifacts on display, though Blackburn said the staff has been discussing how the Colt revolvers might someday be displayed — perhaps in 2023.

Other museums that had items returned last Friday included the American Swedish Historical Museum, Philadelphia; the Mercer Museum, Doylestown; and York County History Center, York.

Guilty plea, one-day sentence

The artifact thefts were the handiwork of Thomas Gavin. Having admitted last year to stealing a valuable 18th-century rifle and other artifacts, in July, at age 78, Thomas Gavin of Pottstown “pleaded guilty to one count of disposing of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum,” the New York Times reported.

A U.S. district judge in November sentenced Gavin to one day in jail, one year of house arrest, two years of probation, more than $23,000 to be paid in restitution and a $25,000 fine, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In imposing the sentence, the judge noted Gavin’s age and ill health, and that the statutes of limitations on some of Gavin’s other reported thefts had run out years ago, the Inquirer reported.

Gavin offered no real explanation for the thefts during his sentencing.

While he was reportedly stealing items from museums all over the East Coast in the 1960s and 1970s, Gavin was a family man who did historic preservation and restoration work on properties and estates, the Inquirer said.

Prosecutors said he took dozens of historic rifles, pistols, revolvers and other 18th- and 19th-century artifacts, including a rifle once owned by naturalist John James Audubon.

The loot sat in Gavin’s barn for decades, until he decided to sell a trunk full of antique pistols, Hershey’s Navajo belt and an extremely rare rifle made in 1775 by Pennsylvania master gunsmith Johann Christian Oerter of the Moravian settlement of Christian’s Spring, near Nazareth, Northampton County.

Gavin sold the items for just over $27,000 — much less than they were worth — to a New Oxford antiques dealer. The dealer did research on the rifle, and figured out it was Oerter-made weapon stolen from the Valley Forge State Park in October 1971. It had been on loan to the Valley Forge Historical Society, according to a 2019 article in the New York Times. That organization’s collection is now housed at the Museum of the American Revolution.

When the antiques dealer turned the rare rifle over to the FBI, the Philadelphia Division of the FBI’s Art Crime Team, Upper Merion Township police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Pennsylvania’s Eastern District started their investigation.

The Oerter rifle was put back into the Valley Forge collection at the Museum of the American Revolution in 2019, and has been on display to the public since.

“I’m sure there’s much more information about Mr. Gavin’s motivations and reasons for doing what he did,” Seiber said. “I don't think we’ll ever know. But we're just very thankful that these items will be coming back to the museum.”

“It was fascinating. I've never been a part of something like this,” Blackburn said of the repatriation ceremony in Philadelphia.

“For something that was considered a cold case ... to suddenly, over the past few years, be rediscovered and then come back home again, is just really fantastic,” Blackburn said. “It’s good news in a time when we need good news.”