The Historic Ephrata Cloister received special recognition this week for their 2020 Virtual Holiday Programming, according to a report by ABC27.

An Award of Excellence was bestowed Wednesday by the Nashville-based American Association for State and Local History (AASLH), a nonprofit organization that honors excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history across the country, ABC27 said.

The award was one of 38 national awards the AASLH have out to honor people, projects, exhibits and publications, according to the report. Those honored by the awards are said to be the best in the field, providing leadership for the future of state and local history.

The Historic Ephrata Cloister used different technologies, including social media, to continue its 40-year holiday traditions virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC27 said, including by hosting three programs last year through Facebook Live, Zoom and YouTube.

The cloister hosted a “Candlelight Chat” with Ephrata Householder Michael Miller on Facebook Live, a recorded version of “Christmas at the Cloister” featuring photo collages and music and a 40-minute film titled “Witness to History” about the Cloister’s hospital role during the 1770s, according to the report

Founded in 1732 by German immigrant Conrad Beissel, the cloister is today recognized as an example of William Penn’s vision of religious toleration, ABC27 said. The state purchased and restored the property in 1941.

The Cloister is now open for the public and is one of 26 historic sites and museums on the Pennsylvania Trail of History.