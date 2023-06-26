Lydia Hamilton Smith and her two sons, William and Issac, are buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lancaster city. But in 2022, LancasterHistory staff member Randy Harris expressed concern about the state of the markers at their grave sites to Nelson Polite Jr., president of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania.

The markers were recently restored, and LancasterHistory will commemorate the work, specifically the addition of a historical marker, with a dedication ceremony 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The main entrance to St. Mary’s Cemetery is located at 401 New Holland Ave. Smith’s grave site is on the opposite side of the cemetery’s main entrance, in the corner near Park and Maple avenues.

The restoration was made possible by LancasterHistory, the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and Heritage Monuments.

Andre Dominguez, a local historian and LancasterHistory volunteer, created a conservation report for the gravestones. He helped Robert Mosko of Hanover company Mosko Cemetery Monument Services with the extensive work of resetting and stabilizing the gravestones. Harris and Dominguez also installed a commemorative marker to provide context about Smith’s legacy. Surrounding plant ground coverings were installed by Paul Hubbs, groundskeeper at LancasterHistory.

Upon relocating to Lancaster, Smith was hired as Rep. Thaddeus Stevens’ house manager. She remained in the role for 24 years, managing his household and affairs in both Lancaster and Washington, D.C., and was a pivotal confidant and caretaker of the congressman and noted abolitionist. She died in 1884.

Smith’s gravestone states that she was born on the feast day of Saint Valentine in 1813, while her death certificate and multiple obituaries suggest her birth year as 1815. Therefore, her age at time of death is uncertain.

Smith’s sons William and Issac were born in Gettysburg. In 1852, William, Isaac and their friends established the Shiffler Fire Company, a brigade of neighborhood volunteer firefighters. William died in 1861 at age 26 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Issac died in 1884, just two months after his mother’s death. His gravestone notes he died “in his 37th year,” yet archival newspaper obituaries report his age at time of death as 48.

LancasterHistory is currently working on a museum at Queen and Vine streets in the historic homes of Stevens and Smith.

For more information, visit lancasterhistory.org.