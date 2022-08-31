Lancaster County commissioners approved a pair of measures Wednesday that will keep pay increases in place for some county workers, as department heads report they are still struggling to recruit and hire.

As part of their approval of a budget for child welfare services, commissioners kept in place a $3-per-hour wage increase, which took effect in July, for all positions in the Children and Youth Agency. They also extended a pay increase and bonus pay for unionized corrections officers at Lancaster County Prison.

The prison now offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus for new hires. To incentivize retention, new employees must work for the prison for a year to keep their bonuses.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the changes are part of the county’s focus on filling positions in agencies whose vacancy rate exceeds 35%, noting the prison is of particular need.

A report from the Children and Youth Agency presented to commissioners this week noted “a consistently high vacancy rate of approximately 36-40% for caseworker positions” in that department.

“Obviously we want, as you do, to get that lower so that we have reasonable caseloads,” Crystal Natan, executive director of the Children and Youth Agency, told commissioners at a Tuesday public meeting.

The $3-per-hour wage increase will carry over to the next fiscal year. With the pay hike, the starting annual salary for a caseworker at the Children and Youth Agency is $41,500. Pay for a senior-level caseworker now starts at about $45,000 a year.

Hiring and retention bonuses commissioners passed in December did not help much, according to the agency report. A hiring bonus of $5,500 was supplemented by a $7,500 retention bonus for staffers who have been with the agency one to five years, $6,000 for caseworkers with five to 10 years of service and $4,500 for those with 10 or more years of service.

The new salaries are in line with, or higher than, other counties in Pennsylvania, Natan said.

“I think what we did should be applauded because it will put us in a better position to recruit and retain, so I think that was a very good step, and we’re in a good place as far as salaries,” Natan said Tuesday.

Lancaster County Prison

Incentives for Lancaster County Prison hires began last September and were set to expire Wednesday, but Anthony Kern, deputy director of human resources for the county, said a “critical need” to fill vacancies still exists. The extension keeps bonuses active through the end of the year, so any correctional officers hired between September 2021 and December 2022 will receive $7,500.

“We have made progress, but we can still use more people, so this should help us get to where we want to be,” Kern said.

Cheryl Steberger, the prison warden, said during an Aug. 18 prison board meeting that there’s 54 openings for correctional officers. She noted the sign-on bonus has drawn people in, but many applicants are family and friends of the staff who learned of openings through “word of mouth.”

There were 34 scheduled interviews for correctional officers in July and 11 accepted a position, Steberger said. In June, 39 people were scheduled for an interview and 20 moved forward with the job. She attributed other employment opportunities and failures to complete required background checks as the reason many applicants have not taken the available jobs.