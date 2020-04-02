An insurer with many Lancaster County members announced today that those who "require in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 will not incur any deductibles, co-insurance and co-pays."

"Highmark previously waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and telehealth, and is now doing the same for related inpatient hospitalization following a positive test," the insurer said.

The policy is effective immediately through May 31, the nonprofit insurer said, and applies to those with group employer coverage, Medicare plans or individual coverage that meets Affordable Care Act requirements, including through healthcare.gov.

However, it may not apply for people whose companies that have self-funded health insurance but use Highmark for some services — which typically happens with mid-size to large companies. They may opt into the program, according to Highmark.

The insurer also said it "has also expanded access to telehealth services for all members and has waived out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, coinsurance and copayments on all covered telehealth services from contracted vendors and providers through June 13, 2020."

And finally, it reported expanding access "to both in- and out-of-network teleaddiction services for members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware who are in addiction treatment and need immediate help without any out-of-pocket costs."

Another area organization that has made a similar promise is WellSpan Health, which announced in mid-March that it will waive all out-of-pocket costs for anyone who needs COVID-19 testing or treatment during the coronavirus outbreak.