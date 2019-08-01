Highmark appears to be planning an aggressive move to capture more of the health insurance market here next year by offering substantially lower rates for consumers.

The proposed Highmark pricing is included in data the Pennsylvania Insurance Department released Wednesday. The data show the 2020 rates insurers are requesting for individual health plans, which many people purchase through healthcare.gov.

Pricing is complicated, so comparisons generally focus on a certain type of plan — the cheapest silver one each insurer will offer.

In Lancaster County, the rate Highmark is requesting for that plan is lower than it has offered in the last three years. (See graphic.)

The other three insurers — Capital BlueCross, Geisinger Health and UPMC Health Plan — are seeking rates slightly higher than this year’s.

Highmark’s local growth

Since late 2017, Highmark has had a strategic partnership with Penn State Health, which hired dozens of formerly independent doctors here and last week announced plans to build its first Lancaster County hospital near Route 283 in East Hempfield Township.

Highmark spokesman Leilyn Perri said in an email that rates “are based on the cost of care for those members” and that the relative stability of the marketplace and encouraging lower-cost, prevention-focused care “enabled us to reduce premiums for our members.”

This year 12,607 Lancaster County residents are among the 365,888 people statewide who have insurance through healthcare.gov.

Change possible

Requested rates are subject to change as the department reviews them; the final approved ones will be made public in the fall, before the Nov. 1 start of open enrollment.

The data also shows insurers are looking to offer more options on healthcare.gov — 26 for most people here, up from 18 this year.

Statewide, insurers are asking for an average rate increase of 4.9%. That follows an average 2.3% decrease last year after rates had jumped a lot in 2018.

Across the regions they serve, the overall average requests were Capital BlueCross, up 1.6%; Highmark, down 1.2%; Geisinger, up 6.9%; and UPMC, up 5.2%.

Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman noted that a plan to save consumers money by having Pennsylvania use its own website instead of healthcare.gov is expected to be ready for the 2021 enrollment season, not this year.

This is the information that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department has released about what insurance companies are requesting for Lancaster County individual plans in 2020.