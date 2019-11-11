Highmark has granted Carnegie Mellon University $35 million toward the cost of building a new student health, wellness and athletics center on its Pittsburgh campus.
David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark, said the new facility "will improve access to health services, counseling, wellness and athletics activities."
The nonprofit established a research partnership with Carnegie Mellon in 2013 and reported investing $16 million in that so far.
According to the university, Highmark's investment also supports a campaign to raise $2 billion "in support of the university's aspirations." The campaign was recently launched publicly and has raised over $1 billion from more than 42,000 donors.