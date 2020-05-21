Highmark will extend its special coverage of COVID-19 costs through Sept. 30, the nonprofit insurer announced Wednesday.

That coverage includes waiving cost-sharing such as deductibles, coinsurance and copays

for members who require in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19

and for "all covered telehealth services."

However, the waiver may not apply for people whose employers self-fund health insurance but use Highmark for some services — which typically happens with mid-size to large companies.

More information is at highmarkanswers.com.