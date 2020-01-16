A “highly intoxicated” man threatened police with a gun and a knife at his apartment in Reamstown on Monday night, Jan. 13, according to East Cocalico police.

Ricky L. Sweigart, 55, who police said was very intoxicated, caused four separate calls to police in a five-hour span, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When police arrived, Sweigart had bloody knuckles and said it was because he was “punching the wall to annoy the neighbors,” police said.

He said he would stop and go to bed, but police were called two more times, according to the affidavit.

When police showed up for the fourth call, which came in at 11:28 p.m., Sweigart threatened police, saying he had a .38 pistol and he was “going to shoot and kill this officer,” police said in the affidavit.

Sweigart then grabbed an 8-inch knife from the kitchen and ran toward the door holding it up in the air, police said.

He told the officer that if he opened the door, he would “stab, slash and kill,” him, police said.

Sweigart was charged with terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct, according to court records. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bail.

Sweigart has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22 at District Judge Nancy Hamill’s office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: