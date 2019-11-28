A wind advisory has been extended for Lancaster County, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Winds will be around 15 to 25 mph, NWS said, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Along with Lancaster, Dauphin, Schuykill and Lebanon counties are also under the advisory, which was first issued Wednesday night.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," NWS said.

It's recommended to secure down outdoor objects and drive with caution, according to NWS.