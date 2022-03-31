Possible damaging winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms are all in the mix for Thursday in Lancaster County.

The National Weather Service in State College on Thursday issued a hazardous weather outlook, warning of high wind gusts and heavy rain that could cause short term flooding.

"Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts (of) 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening," NWS.

Thirty other counties throughout the mid-state were also included in the weather outlook.

There's a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, increasing to a 90% chance of severe thunderstorms tonight, according to NWS.

Abc27 News meteorologist Brett Thackara said in a tweet that gusty thunderstorms will develop between 2-8 p.m., bringing with it the threat of damaging winds.

#SEVEREWEATHER ALERT:IF we can destabilize later, a line of gusty t-storms will develop between 2-8pm. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain & small hail also could occur. There is a low risk for a brief tornado too. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dDB9FMQ9gM — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) March 31, 2022

In Lancaster County, winds as high as 31 mph are expected, with breezy winds around 10 to 15 mph anticipated throughout the day, according to NWS.

Heavy winds this afternoon "could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles," NWS said in the weather outlook.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across central PA later this morning and afternoon. These storms could become severe with damaging winds being the main threat. If you plan to be outside this afternoon check the weather before you head out! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xrZb1hWV6t — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 31, 2022

Friday is expected to be more calm, with a high around 53 and a slight chance of showers in the morning.