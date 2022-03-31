ThursdayWeather033122

Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout most of the state Thursday. 

Possible damaging winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms are all in the mix for Thursday in Lancaster County. 

The National Weather Service in State College on Thursday issued a hazardous weather outlook, warning of high wind gusts and heavy rain that could cause short term flooding. 

"Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts (of) 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening," NWS. 

Thirty other counties throughout the mid-state were also included in the weather outlook. 

There's a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, increasing to a 90% chance of severe thunderstorms tonight, according to NWS. 

Abc27 News meteorologist Brett Thackara said in a tweet that gusty thunderstorms will develop between 2-8 p.m., bringing with it the threat of damaging winds. 

In Lancaster County, winds as high as 31 mph are expected, with breezy winds around 10 to 15 mph anticipated throughout the day, according to NWS. 

Heavy winds this afternoon "could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles," NWS said in the weather outlook. 

Friday is expected to be more calm, with a high around 53 and a slight chance of showers in the morning. 

