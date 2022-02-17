Above average temperatures, gusty winds and rain are all in the mix for Lancaster County today and tonight.

A wind advisory is in effect for Lancaster County beginning at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

NWS said that winds around 20 to 30 mph are expected, with occasionally gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph.

It will be an active next ~24 hours in Central PA:🌬️Wind gusts 45-55mph late this evening & overnight🌧️Several hours of rainfall, highest totals in northern PA, flooding/ice jams possible.⚠️Gusty winds & ponding on roadways may make travel difficult today - use caution! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/nzrf1J7qc7 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 17, 2022

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," NWS said in the advisory. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Other counties included in the advisory included Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York.

The forecast

Temperatures throughout Lancaster County could reach highs upward of 62 Thursday. The normal high for late February is between 41 and 45, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The record high for Feb. 17 was 71 degrees, recorded in 1954.

The balmy weather won't be all sunshine.

Along with the high winds, other parts of the state will get hit with heavy rains. There's a 60% chance of precipitation forecast for Lancaster County, with overnight thunderstorms expected.

#RAIN & #WIND COMING:A potent cold front will move through tonight. Ahead of it, highs will be in the 60s today. About 0.50" of rain is expected from late afternoon through early Friday. The winds will be the big story though, gusting over 40 mph tonight. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/QkELknwIs6 — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) February 17, 2022

Total rainfall amounts, however, are anticipated to only amount to a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Friday will be a high near 50, with wind gusts that could reach upward of 40 mph, NWS forecasts. There's a 30% chance of rain.

Temperatures will slowly start to fall into the low-40s though the weekend.