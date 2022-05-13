Lancaster County’s 17 public school districts, its largest two private schools and Lancaster County Academy will hold graduation ceremonies celebrating the Class of 2022 through the end of May and early June.
Here are the dates, times and locations for the graduation ceremonies:
Wednesday, May 25
Hempfield High School
— Time: 6 p.m.
— Location: Georgelis Law Firm Stadium, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville
Thursday, May 26
Columbia High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Columbia High School Auditorium, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia
Elizabethtown Area High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township
Wednesday, June 1
Pequea Valley High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Pequea Valley High School Stadium, 4033 E. Newport Road, Leacock Township
Penn Manor High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
Thursday, June 2
Donegal High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Donegal Athletic Complex Stadium (in auditorium in case of inclement weather), 1025 Koser Road, East Donegal Township
McCaskey High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Manheim Township High School
— Time 6:45 p.m.
— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Lancaster Catholic High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Lancaster Catholic High School Berger Gym, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster
Manheim Central High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: LCBC Church Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township
Friday, June 3
Cocalico High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Lampeter-Strasburg High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Pioneer Field at JK Mechanical Stadium (inside performing arts center in case of inclement weather), 1600 Book Road, West Lampeter Township
Saturday, June 4
Lancaster Mennonite
— Time: 10 a.m.
— Location: Lancaster Mennonite School Calvin & Janet High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township
Lancaster County Academy
— Time: 10:30 a.m.
— Location: Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy Borough
Conestoga Valley High School
— Time: 11 a.m.
— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Monday, June 6
Warwick High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Wednesday, June 8
Garden Spot High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Garden Spot High School Gymnasium, 669 E. Main St., New Holland
Octorara Junior/Senior High School
— Time: 6:30 p.m.
— Location: Front of the high school, 226 Highland Road, West Fallowfield Township (Chester County)
Ephrata Senior High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: War Memorial Field, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata Borough
Solanco High School
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville