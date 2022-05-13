Lancaster County’s 17 public school districts, its largest two private schools and Lancaster County Academy will hold graduation ceremonies celebrating the Class of 2022 through the end of May and early June.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the graduation ceremonies:

Wednesday, May 25

Hempfield High School

— Time: 6 p.m.

— Location: Georgelis Law Firm Stadium, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville

Thursday, May 26

Columbia High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Columbia High School Auditorium, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia

Elizabethtown Area High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township

Wednesday, June 1

Pequea Valley High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Pequea Valley High School Stadium, 4033 E. Newport Road, Leacock Township

Penn Manor High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville

Thursday, June 2

Donegal High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Donegal Athletic Complex Stadium (in auditorium in case of inclement weather), 1025 Koser Road, East Donegal Township

McCaskey High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Manheim Township High School

— Time 6:45 p.m.

— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Lancaster Catholic High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Lancaster Catholic High School Berger Gym, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster

Manheim Central High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: LCBC Church Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township

Friday, June 3

Cocalico High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Lampeter-Strasburg High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Pioneer Field at JK Mechanical Stadium (inside performing arts center in case of inclement weather), 1600 Book Road, West Lampeter Township

Saturday, June 4

Lancaster Mennonite

— Time: 10 a.m.

— Location: Lancaster Mennonite School Calvin & Janet High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township

Lancaster County Academy

— Time: 10:30 a.m.

— Location: Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy Borough

Conestoga Valley High School

— Time: 11 a.m.

— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Monday, June 6

Warwick High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Wednesday, June 8

Garden Spot High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Garden Spot High School Gymnasium, 669 E. Main St., New Holland

Octorara Junior/Senior High School

— Time: 6:30 p.m.

— Location: Front of the high school, 226 Highland Road, West Fallowfield Township (Chester County)

Ephrata Senior High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: War Memorial Field, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata Borough

Solanco High School

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville