Isolated storms are possible throughout Lancaster County as temps rise into the 90s Wednesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible beginning this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Hail could be in the mix too, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook, affecting Lancaster and York counties.

Today's high will be around 88 with humidity around 87%, the NWS said.

A high heat index this afternoon could result "in an increased risk of heat-related illness," NWS said.

Today will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures dropping back to the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

