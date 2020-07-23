Thursday is going to be hot and humid in Lancaster County, with a chance of strong storms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Center in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for nearly three dozen counties in the state, including Lancaster.

"Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms" are possible after noon, according to the advisory.

NWS said that the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours and possible flooding.

Today's high will be near 90, with 96% humidity.

Temperatures will drop just below 90 on Friday and Saturday, with highs expected near 87 and 89, respectfully.