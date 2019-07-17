Scattered thunderstorms could cause potential flash flooding today in Lancaster County.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather advisory for Lancaster County -- and other parts of south-central Pennsylvania. 

Today will be partly cloudy early in the day, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. There's an 80% chance of rain. 

Today's high will be around 95, dropping down to a low of 73 tonight. 

According to the National Weather Service, today's heat index could be as high as 101. 

Thursday will cool down a bit, with a high of 89, before a possible heat wave this weekend. 

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all slated to be in the upper-90s, with Saturday's high at 99. 

"At this level, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average even for the middle of the summer," wrote AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. 