Scattered thunderstorms could cause potential flash flooding today in Lancaster County.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather advisory for Lancaster County -- and other parts of south-central Pennsylvania.
Scattered flash floods & damaging thunderstorm winds are possible Wednesday afternoon-evening, as the remnants of T.C. Barry move through CPA. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Mw9DZY81a1— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 17, 2019
Today will be partly cloudy early in the day, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. There's an 80% chance of rain.
Today's high will be around 95, dropping down to a low of 73 tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, today's heat index could be as high as 101.
Thursday will cool down a bit, with a high of 89, before a possible heat wave this weekend.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all slated to be in the upper-90s, with Saturday's high at 99.
"At this level, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average even for the middle of the summer," wrote AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.