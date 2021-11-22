Only about a third of Americans will be hitting to road this Thanksgiving as gas prices continue to increase, according to a GasBuddy survey.

Just 32% of Americans plan to drive for the holiday, the 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey showed.

The survey results mark a 51% decrease in road travel for the holiday compared to 2019. It’s also a decrease from the pandemic-marred 2020 holiday season, when 35% of Americans planned to drive.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans will not be traveling at all for the Thanksgiving weekend. More than half of Americans cited high gas prices as a reason for why they won’t be hitting the road.

Local gas prices in Lancaster reached their most expensive mark yet this year at $3.64 per gallon on Wednesday. That price remained the same Saturday.

Across Pennsylvania, the average price of gas was $3.59 per gallon on Saturday, while the national average price was $3.41.

Though average gas prices across the country are expected to decline to about $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, it would still mark one of the highest prices ever recorded on the holiday by GasBuddy. The most expensive national average price of gas on Thanksgiving Day was $3.44 per gallon in 2012.

There remains a “remote chance” that oil could suddenly surge, with gas prices quickly following and potentially beating the 2012 record, according to GasBuddy.

“Similarly to last year, motorists are contending with a rise in Covid cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when many drive to celebrate with friends and family. Only this year, we’re also just cents away from the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever recorded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With global oil demand surging this year as the pandemic has eased, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory - some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record. Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road.”

Those who do hit the road should expect to see some pleasant weather in Lancaster County.

Thursday is forecast to be partly sunny during the day with a high of 56 degrees, according to AccuWeather. The evening will see temperatures drop to 36 degrees.

There will also be a slight chance of light showers late in the evening. Any rainfall should be light and will dissipate after about an hour.