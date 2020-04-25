Hey Lititz and Warwick Township - Community Clamor is coming to your neighborhoods next!

At 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, step outside your homes with a musical instrument or maybe just some pots and pans.

And at precisely 7 p.m., while maintaining safe social distance, make some joyful noise! Cheer, sing, sound some musical notes.

Join what we’re calling The Community Clamor to thank the health care providers putting their lives on the line to care for those who are suffering from COVID-19. To thank the cleaners sanitizing health care spaces. To thank other essential workers. To shake off some of our sadness and anxiety. And to connect as a community, to remind us all that we’re in this together.

This effort is being led by LNP | LancasterOnline and Music For Everyone.

Our first stop with Community Clamor was in Lancaster, and we hope to host others throughout Lancaster County.

We will hear you at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.