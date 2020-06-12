m2 lets begin hersheypark Characters and Carrousel.jpg

Hershey characters stand in front of the Carrousel at Hersheypark, which opens for the season Friday, May 3, 2019.

As more Pennsylvania counties continue to transition from the 'yellow' to 'green' phase, Hersheypark has announced they plan to reopen on July 3, barring any kind of COVID-19 related setback.

On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that Dauphin County, the county Hersheypark is located in, is among the eight Pa. counties moving to the 'green' phase on June 19. 

It's unclear if Dauphin County will be fully reopened by Hersheypark's July 3 reopening date, but the park has vowed to take the necessary measures to ensure everyone who visits their park remains safe. Some of these new safety precautions include consistently sanitizing high-touch areas, continuing to enforce social distancing and face covering guidelines, and guests may be asked to undergo a touchless temperature check before entering the park.

The park has a list of all of their safety measures on their FAQ page, which you can view here

