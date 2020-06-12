As more Pennsylvania counties continue to transition from the 'yellow' to 'green' phase, Hersheypark has announced they plan to reopen on July 3, barring any kind of COVID-19 related setback.

We are thrilled to announce Hersheypark will open July 3 with the introduction of our tallest, fastest and longest coaster, Candymonium!Read more about Our Promise to You as we get ready to welcome you back. https://t.co/uN8SDGcu03 pic.twitter.com/FXBxVxWt75 — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) June 12, 2020

On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that Dauphin County, the county Hersheypark is located in, is among the eight Pa. counties moving to the 'green' phase on June 19.

It's unclear if Dauphin County will be fully reopened by Hersheypark's July 3 reopening date, but the park has vowed to take the necessary measures to ensure everyone who visits their park remains safe. Some of these new safety precautions include consistently sanitizing high-touch areas, continuing to enforce social distancing and face covering guidelines, and guests may be asked to undergo a touchless temperature check before entering the park.

The park has a list of all of their safety measures on their FAQ page, which you can view here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles