Visitors to Hersheypark who are vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear facemasks.

The park tweeted the announcement a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Per the CDC's guidance, people who are considered fully vaccinated − two weeks after a two-shot vaccine, or two weeks after a single-shot vaccine − can resume activities indoors and outdoors without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Hersheypark's guidelines are effective immediately, according to the tweet.

"Our revised policy, consistent with the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines, states that face coverings and social distancing for those who have been full vaccinated will no longer be required when visiting Hersheypark," the tweet reads. "Of course, all vaccinated guests are free to continue to wear face coverings if they choose to do so."

The tweet also indicates guests two years old and older who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating or drinking, and that guests should "accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status."