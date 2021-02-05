Hersheypark's 115th season will kick off on April 2 this year, according to a news release.

The season will begin with a Hersehypark Happy year on the season's starting date, according to a news release. The amusement park will be open most weekends in April and May, along with daily operations from Memorial Day to Labor Day followed by September weekends.

"The Park will also be open in October for select Hersheypark In The Dark weekends and select dates over six weeks in November and December for the Hersheypark Christmas Candylane seasonal event," according to the release.

Three new culinary experiences will also open during this season in Hershey's Chocolatetown section of the park. They include the Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, the Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen and Milton's Ice Cream Parlor.

Guests can also take advantage of early ticket sale prices, which will apply to tickets purchased for any 2021 date.

