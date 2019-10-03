Hersheypark has just announced a few more sweet details about its upcoming Chocolatetown expansion, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.

The Chocolatier, a large-scale restaurant and bar, is set to be the biggest eatery in the theme park. Comprised of pieces of past rides from the park, the restaurant will also feature a carousel-themed bar.

In addition to The Chocolatier, Chocolatetown will also feature The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen and Milton's Ice Cream Parlor. The former features master chefs creating confections live in-house. The latter, named for Milton Hershey, seeks to replicate the old-fashioned malt shop that Hershey began his career with.

Finally, Chocolatetown's expansion also includes a 10,000 sq. ft. retail space in the form of Hersheypark Supply Co., which, upon completion, will serve as Hersheypark's largest gift shop.

These details accompany the announcement earlier in the summer of Candymonium, the theme park's 15th roller coaster, also slated to open in 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Check out designs and find more information about Chocolatetown here.