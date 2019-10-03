Hersheypark has just announced a few more sweet details about its upcoming Chocolatetown expansion, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
The Chocolatier, a large-scale restaurant and bar, is set to be the biggest eatery in the theme park. Comprised of pieces of past rides from the park, the restaurant will also feature a carousel-themed bar.
In addition to The Chocolatier, Chocolatetown will also feature The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen and Milton's Ice Cream Parlor. The former features master chefs creating confections live in-house. The latter, named for Milton Hershey, seeks to replicate the old-fashioned malt shop that Hershey began his career with.