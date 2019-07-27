Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was cited after a complaint prompted investigation of a February incident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A patient reporting severe pain did not receive timely assessment and follow-through, according to the department’s report dated May 20, which says about 20 hours elapsed before a test that should have been done quickly was performed, followed two hours later by surgery for an undescended testicle.

Reports are not released publicly until at least 41 days after the date the investigation is completed.

The hospital was also cited for failing to promote the wellbeing of a patient after a complaint about a separate incident in which a patient with a reported allergy to milk was given a formula containing it and then vomited, according to the department.

“The resident physician documented that there was no actual milk-protein allergy,” the report dated April 26 said.

In both cases, the report details a plan of correction designed to ensure the problem is not repeated.

Penn State Health declined comment.