Runners won't be trotting through "Chocolate City" this fall.

The Hershey Half Marathon announced on Facebook that there will not be a race in 2020, putting an end to the race that began in 2009.

"We are grateful to the many participants, volunteers, team members, community members, and fans who have supported this event throughout the years and are proud of the charities helped along the way including Children’s Miracle Network," the post read.

The half marathon mapped 13.1 miles through Hersheypark, M.S. Hershey Mansion, Milton Hershey School and down Chocolate Avenue.

More than 3,100 runners raced in 2019, with the top time being 1:10:55.

Lancaster runner Nathaniel Alter took fifth place in the race, according to race results posted on rmraces.live.

The race didn't immediately cite any reason for the cancellation, but thanked runners for "ten wonderful years."