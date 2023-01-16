Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

1: Fire tears through Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn

A fire caused by an accident during roof rook at the longtime Strasburg Township establishment resulted in multi-million-dollar damage to the Lancaster County landmark.

No one was injured during the fire. Owner Clair Zeager has indicated that he and his family plan to rebuild the location.

2. Dirty Ol' Tavern owner continues eminent domain fight with county

This week's Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at a 74-year-old widow who is battling with the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16 over a 5-acre property crucial in plans to construct a new jail. Lancaster County officials have pushed back on some of the claims.

3. Aftermath of the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn fire [photos]

LNP staff photographer Suzette Wenger captured the scenes of destruction one day after the fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.

4. Lancaster General Health's Gift-gate was an unforced error [editorial]

The LNP | LancasterOnline editorial board examined Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's decision to cancel its annual holiday employee gift in December, referring to the situation as a "debacle" and urging the health system's executives to "make things right."

A response from an LGH employee can be read here.

5. Conrad's Butcher Shop + Deli to open in Millersville

Andrew and Laura Graver, who operate stands at four regional markets, will be opening a new, standalone location for Conrad's at the former home of El Toro Barbacoa, which closed this past September.