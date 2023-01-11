The day after a devastating fire, the owners of Hershey Farm vow to rebuild.

They are meeting with insurance company representatives, evaluating what can be salvaged from the blaze and making plans for the future of the Strasburg Township landmark that includes a restaurant, shops and an inn.

“All the plans are to rebuild and get it done as soon as possible,” said Brian Ludwig, one of three owners of the 23-acre complex next to Sight & Sound Theaters, which is a top draw for tourists. While details are still developing, he said, “We live by faith so we trust God and we’re moving full steam ahead … God will get us through this no problem.”

The fire, which started on the roof of the restaurant during some construction work, will result in a total loss of that central building at the complex which includes a gift shop, Ludwig said. A 60-room motel separate from the restaurant building was unaffected, as was a carriage house which also has guest rooms.

At the time of the fire, the motel had been closed for the season. Ludwig thought it would be able to operate while the restaurant building is reconstructed.

“It was just the restaurant. All the hotel rooms are separate from where the restaurant was,” Ludwig said.

Edwin and Emma Hershey, who had been owners of Good N Plenty Restaurant, originally opened Hershey Farm in 1975. The Hersheys sold the business in 1996 to Tom Zeager, whose son Clair now owns it along with Ludwig and Deryl Stoltzfus.

In addition to the businesses in Strasburg Township, Hershey Farm also has a bakery and café at Tanger Outlets which opened in 2021.