Four men were charged after about 100 baggies of heroin were found in a condemned Lancaster home, according to city police.
Police said their Selective Enforcement Unit spent the past several weeks investigating the sale and distribution of heroin and determined that people involved were staying at and using a condemned property on the first block of West New Street to conduct their drug sales.
Police said on Oct. 18 they got a warrant to search the home and, in addition to the heroin, found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested four men they said were coming and going from the property: James Gilbert, 59, of the first block of West New Street in Lancaster; Jose Sanchez, 42, of the 100 block of Pulte Road in Lancaster; Jorge Garcia, 49, of the 200 block of Market Street in Elizabethtown; and Carlos M. Rivera, 52, of the 400 block of St. Joseph Street in Lancaster.
All four were charged with criminal trespass, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.