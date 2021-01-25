Lancaster city police busted a drug operation in the southwest part of Lancaster city after a nearly two-month investigation, police said.

On Jan. 21, officers with the city’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) raided a house in the 500 block of Beaver Street and found 250 vials of crack cocaine, five grams of powder cocaine, more than 550 wax packets of heroin, some Suboxone pills and some marijuana, according to police. More than $14,000 in cash was also found in the search warrant, thought to be profits from drugs sales.

The investigation into the heroin and crack dealing operation started in December, police said.

Five people were arrested and charged in total.

The following people were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police:

David Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 50, of Lancaster city, is free after posting $250,000 bail.

Ana Rodriguez, 43, of Lancaster city, remains in Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Doris Rodriguez, 58, of Lancaster city, is free after posting $100,000 bail.

Two others were charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia:

Samuel Bonano, 37, of Lancaster city

Antonio Tirado-Rodriguez, 38, of Nottingham.

Both Bonano and Tirado-Rodriguez were released from the police station and will be sent a summons, police said.

Police encourage anyone suspecting drug activity in Lancaster city to contact sector officers. Click here for more information.

