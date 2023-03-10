What happens when you add some creativity to months of research? The 71st annual North Museum Science and Engineering Fair. Nearly 200 students in grades 6 through 12 from 20 Lancaster County schools took part in the fair Thursday at Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center.

“The North Museum Science and Engineering Fair is one of the few across Pennsylvania that is affiliated with the International Science and Engineering Fair,” Dr. Daniel Daneker, North Museum’s Science Fair coordinator, said in a news release. “The Science & Engineering Fair is a rare and important STEM career exploratory opportunity for budding scientists.”

Their projects were on display to the public for a few hours Thursday afternoon before judges announced the winners. More than 80 STEM-related professionals from dozen of central Pennsylvania companies and universities reviewed the projects and interviewed their creators.

The grand and senior champions, among finalists in ninth through 12th grades, may go on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas in May.

Winners are:

NMSEF 2023 Grand Champion

Kai Unwin-Wisnosky, ninth grade, McCaskey High School, with a project called “Which Savonius Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine Setup is more Efficient: One with a Wind Deflector or One Without”

Senior Division Champion

Dominick Baksh, tenth grade, Lancaster Catholic, with a project titled “Immune Checkpoint Regulation in Molecular Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer - Expression of PD-L1/PD-1”

Senior Division Reserve Champion

Mikaela Condran, 11th grade, Elizabethtown Area High School, with a project titled “Nickel Nanoparticle Catalyst For Amplifying Carbon Capture”

Junior Division Champion

Tetyana Nebelyuk, eighth grade, Ephrata Middle School, with a project titled “Mushroom Packaging”

Junior Division Reserve Champion

Kate Meyer, seventh grade, Centerville Middle School, with a project titled “Marine Mortality: Toxin Takeover”

First place, Senior Division

Animal and behavioral science: Lydia Ehst, 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Biochemistry and biomedical science: Erin Sahd, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Chemistry and materials science: Linnea Miller, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Computational biology, mathematics and robotics: Devnah Trivedi, tenth grade, Hempfield High School.

Earth and environmental sciences: Claire Diffenbach, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Energy: Lydia Lehman, tenth grade, Ephrata High School.

Environmental and engineering technology: Trey Mitchell, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Microbiology: Emily Phillips, 11th grade, Elizabethtown Area High School.

Physics and astronomy: Ansh Dwivedi, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Plant sciences: Alyssa Lee, tenth grade, Lancaster Country Day School.

First Place, Junior Division

Consumer science: Lydia Thomas, eighth grade, Lancaster County Christian School.

Earth science: Noelle Hooper, seventh grade, Landisville Middle School.

Engineering: Krista Lennon, eighth grade, Lancaster County Day School.

Life science: Savannah Schaeffer, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Plant science: Stephen Atteberry, seventh grade, Lancaster County Christian School.

Physical science: Augustine Lorenz, sixth grade, St. John Neumann.

Second place, Senior Division

Animal and behavioral science: Kerrie Kunjappu, 11th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Biochemistry and biomedical science: John Moll, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Chemistry and materials science: Patryk Palmer, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Computational biology, mathematics and robotics: Micah Aldrich, 12th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Earth and environmental sciences: Caroline Kulp, 12th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Energy: Jonathan Chen, 12th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Environmental and engineering technology: Nicholas Ryan, tenth grade, Ephrata High School.

Microbiology: Ashmeen Sindhar, 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Physics and astronomy: Kaylee Walters, tenth grade, Ephrata High School.

Plant sciences: Mackenzie Flora, tenth grade, Ephata High School.

Second place, Junior Division

Consumer science: Gianna Ostroski, eighth grade, St. John Neumann.

Earth science: Emma Pelotte, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Engineering: Caleb Keel, seventh grade, Centerville Middle School.

Life science: Casiah Clark, seventh grade, Centerville Middle School.

Plant science: Lucy Kowitz, seventh grade, Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

Physical science: Hamish Francey, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Third place, Senior Division

Animal and behavioral science: Talya Todd, 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Biochemistry and biomedical science: Andrew Jackson, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Chemistry and materials science: Manuel Haloua, tenth grade, Warwick High School.

Computational biology, mathematics and robotics: Ella Stricker, tenth grade, Elizabethtown Area High School.

Earth and environmental sciences: Rachel Tsai, 12th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Energy: Ava Morgan, tenth grade, Ephrata High School.

Environmental and engineering technology: Kayla Reidenbaugh, 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Microbiology: Crystal Kirui, 10th grade, Warwick High School.

Physics and astronomy: Logan Reichenbach, 10th grade, Ephrata High School.

Plant sciences: Emerson Long, 11th grade, Hempfield High School.

Third place, Junior Division

Consumer science: Gigi Barry, seventh grade, Lancaster County Christian School.

Earth science: Ashley Sudderth, sixth grade, St. John Neumann.

Engineering: Isabella Bridgen, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Life science: Allison Rombach, eighth grade, Manheim Township Middle School.

Plant science: Amelia Atkinson, seventh grade, Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

Physical science: Cristiano Pereira, seventh grade, Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

Honorable mention, Senior Division

Animal and behavioral science: Caden Beyer, 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Biochemistry and biomedical science: Morgan Martin, 11th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Chemistry and materials science: Sara Brass, 11th grade, Ephrata High School, and Jaxon King, 10th grade, Warwick High School.

Computational biology, mathematics and robotics: Ellie Ngo, 10th grade, Manheim Township High School.

Earth and environmental sciences: Kauri Parsons, 11th grade, Ephrata High School, and Danae Ulrich, 11th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Environmental and Engineering Technology: Nolen Armstrong, 12th grade, Conestoga Valley High School.

Microbiology: Kaylie Horst and Anna Commero, both 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Physics and astronomy: Nate Buehler, 11th grade, Ephrata High School, and Ryan Slezak, 11th grade, Conestoga Valley.

Plant sciences: Gavin Haupt, Hayden Leonhard and Janessa Eshleman, all 11th grade, Ephrata High School.

Honorable mention, Junior Division

Consumer science: Elijah Hoover and Cooper Martin, both seventh grade, Landisville Middle School, and Lillian Altimare, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Engineering: Karolyn Haney, eighth grade, and Mateo Curry, sixth grade, both St. John Neumann.

Life science: Ava Pisano, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Plant science: Lincoln Winder, seventh grade, Anchor Christian Academy.

Physical science: Ethan Zoll and Rowan DeMarco, both sixth grade, St. John Neumann; Clara Mohler, seventh grade, Anchor Christian Academy; Atticus Francey, eighth grade, St. Leo the Great.

Fair sponsors include Millersville University, Electron Energy Corporation, Eurofins, Johnson & Johnson, the Stangl Foundation, Matt Glick, and Stoner Solutions. Sponsorships are available to support the fair, by contacting Scott Downs, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships at sdowns@northmuseum.org.