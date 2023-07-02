Here's who readers chose to be on a hypothetical Mount Rushmore of Lancaster County

A lawyer, congressman and abolitionist.

The World War II hero who went from Ephrata to the Eagle’s Nest.

A renowned painter who lived in Lancaster from birth to death.

An Olympic gold-medal winner.

In May, we asked readers a hypothetical, just-for-fun question: If there were a Mount Rushmore for Lancaster County, who should be on it?

We suggested a long list of names, from the mythical Albatwitch to a former president, with educators, celebrities, musicians, philanthropists, a former Miss America and a “Jeopardy!” champion in between.

The results? Nearly everyone who responded named Thaddeus Stevens, which is only fitting in a county where the local school of technology bears his name. Next up was Maj. Richard D. Winters, Charles Demuth and Barney Ewell.

One name tied Winters in terms of votes. Scroll down to read more about our decision-making on the final four.

And so, we bring you the outstanding illustration accompanying this story, in which the White Cliffs of Conoy, similar in style to the granite cliffs of the South Dakota Black Hills, is adorned by four people whose legacies are proud representations of the values Lancaster County residents hold dear: hard work, compassion, fairness, acceptance and valor.

A closer look at the four

Thaddeus Stevens

Thaddeus Stevens, born in Vermont in 1762, was Lancaster’s U.S. House representative during the years before and after the Civil War.

Serving as an attorney in Gettysburg and then Lancaster, he was a member of the state House who was instrumental in saving public education in Pennsylvania in the 1830s.

He was an abolitionist and civil rights activist and, with Lydia Hamilton Smith, a participant in the Underground Railroad.

Stevens served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1849-53 and again from 1859-68; he was a member of the Radical Republicans.

He owned the ironworks at Caledonia Furnace in Adams County, which was burned by Confederate forces during the Civil War.

Stevens, who had a club foot and used a cane and a special boot to walk, is considered by historians to be the architect of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which defined U.S. citizenship and extended citizens’ rights to the states and has been cited in cases over LGBTQ rights, civil rights and abortion rights.

Stevens also is seen as a driving force behind the 13th and 15th amendments, which outlawed slavery and gave African American men the right to vote, respectively.

He died at 76 in 1868 and is buried in Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, which he chose because the cemetery was integrated. A bequest from Stevens’ will founded a school for orphans in Lancaster that eventually became the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Richard “Dick” Winters

Richard “Dick” Winters rose to worldwide fame as leader of the Band of Brothers during World War II. His courageous leadership through combat later became the focus of the best-selling book and HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

Winters was born Jan. 21, 1918, at Lancaster General Hospital. The family lived in New Holland briefly before moving to Ephrata. In the late 1920s, the family moved to South West End Avenue in Lancaster.

Winters became the commanding officer of Easy Company on D-Day, hours after his superior officer was killed. That day, he led 13 men in taking out German gunners that were decimating Allied troops in Carentan, France, shortly after D-Day.

He and his men eventually saw the end of the European campaign while occupying Adolf Hitler’s mountainside retreat, the Eagle’s Nest.

Winters died Jan. 2, 2011, in Campbelltown, Lebanon County. He was 92 and lived a quiet life in Hershey.

Charles Demuth

Charles Demuth is a noted American artist. He was born in 1883 on Lime Street in Lancaster city. Demuth died in his Lancaster home in 1935.

Throughout his career as an artist, his artwork was displayed in galleries around the U.S. Among his most famous pieces are “I Saw the Figure Five in Gold” and “My Egypt,” which was inspired by grain elevators in Lancaster.

He continued to create through tumultuous health, too; Demuth had severe diabetes and received insulin treatment when it was still considered a revolutionary drug.

His work is celebrated in Lancaster’s Demuth Museum, which opened in 1981. The museum is in the home where Demuth lived most of his life, 120 E. King St, Lancaster.

Barney Ewell

Barney Ewell, the only Lancaster resident ever to win an Olympic gold medal, is buried in Conestoga Memorial Park.

Ewell, who died at 78 in 1996, won dozens of national and international track and field titles, and was likely the fastest man in the world at some point in the early 1940s.

Unfortunately, he reached his prime as Adolf Hitler did. The Olympic games of 1940 and 1944, one or both of which could have been Ewell’s Olympics, were canceled because of World War II.

Ewell finally got to the 1948 Olympics in London, at age 30. He won a gold medal in the 400 relay, and silvers in the 100- and 200-meter-dashes. Ewell was a member of the first graduating class of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1938; the plaza at 101NQ in Lancaster City is named for him.

HOW WE DECIDED One name, in something of a surprise to our staff, tied Dick Winters in reader votes. Milton Hershey — who was at the bottom of the nomination list because most of his life and career was spent in a neighboring county — is a reader favorite. Though the Chocolate King was born in Derry Township in 1857, he started his early career in Lancaster, apprenticed with a confectioner in Lancaster, Joseph Royer, at 14 years old. The roots of a global confectionary empire are in the Red Rose City, as Hershey opened his first factory, the Lancaster Caramel Co., in 1883. Hershey sold the company in 1890, using the revenue to start the world-famous Hershey Chocolate Co. in Dauphin County. But our staff asked a question: Shouldn’t the Mount Rushmore of Lancaster County be largely dedicated to those who dedicated themselves to us, or to whom we feel a significant claim other places can’t rival? Stevens wasn’t born here, but his home and his grave are, and his legacy has been as enduring as the courtroom downtown where he argued cases centuries ago. Ewell and Demuth, also tied in reader votes, were both born here and died here. Demuth’s work was shown across the United States, but most of his life was spent in the home that’s become his museum. Ewell, the only Lancastrian to win an Olympic gold medal, was in the first graduating class of J.P. McCaskey and a plaza on Queen Street bears his name. Winters, like Ewell, Stevens and Demuth, gained notoriety far beyond Lancaster County, for his leadership in fighting Nazis. But like Hershey, he spent a good part of his life in Dauphin County, though his birth and early life are rooted in New Holland, Ephrata and Lancaster city. Winters, who didn’t necessarily enjoy the spotlight despite a best-selling book and an HBO miniseries about his “Band of Brothers,” may not have wanted to be on a (hypothetical) Lancaster Rushmore. But putting Hershey, whose name is splashed all over the area surrounding the town that bears his name, on our made-up mountain just didn’t sit well with us.

Other big names

Where did the rest of the names on the list rank? Votes came in sections, with some names garnering similar amounts of reader support. Responses are organized into groups, rather than by specific vote totals.

The group of reader favorites after our top four included Hans Herr, President James Buchanan and Lydia Hamilton Smith, the freed Black single mother who, as a businesswoman, ran Stevens’ household.

Hans Herr

Herr, largely considered the first settler in Lancaster County, was born in 1639 in Switzerland and was the first Mennonite bishop to emigrate to the United States. He and a group of other Mennonite men arranged plans with William Penn to colonize land in Pennsylvania.

The Hans Herr House is the oldest extant dwelling on the settlement, 10,000 acres granted in October 1710 to nine Mennonite men. It now belongs to a museum complex, the 1719 Museum.

President James Buchanan

Buchanan, the 15th president, was born in 1791. Originally from Franklin County and a Dickinson College graduate, the lawyer and diplomat’s longtime home, Wheatland, is now a museum at 1120 Marietta Ave., Lancaster.

A member of the emerging Democratic Party, his efforts to negotiate a compromise between the free and slave states failed to avert the Civil War.

Buchanan also served as secretary of state from 1845-49, and he served in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Lydia Hamilton Smith

Smith was one of only a handful of successful African American businesswomen in Lancaster in the latter part of the 19th century.

Born in Gettysburg in 1815 to an Irish father and biracial mother, she eventually married, moved to Harrisburg and had two sons. She used the legal system to free herself from the relationship with her husband and came to Lancaster with her sons to work for Stevens.

While raising her sons as a single parent, she owned rental properties in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. She was the manager of Stevens’ household, was his political confidant, helped raise his nephews, was his caregiver through illness late in his life, when he was achieving some of his greatest accomplishments in Congress.

A lifelong Catholic, she was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster and is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lancaster city.

A ceremony Wednesday commemorated recent restoration work at her gravesite and the addition of a new historical marker.

Next tier: Strong support

Four more nominations got strong support from readers before votes became more wide-ranging and varied. They belong to newsmakers (literally!), a renowned architect, a groundbreaking female athlete and a prominent Black businessman.

John Frederick and James Hale Steinman

Brothers Frederick and Steinman seeded private foundations to provide grants that would give back to the community, which paved the way for today’s Steinman Foundation. The brothers’ myriad business and philanthropic contributions include publishing Lancaster Newspapers Inc. (predecessor of LNP Media Group), co-founding WGAL and working philanthropically with Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster General Hospital, the Lancaster County Community Chest, the Lancaster Boys’ Club and more.

C. Emlen Urban

Urban, a prolific Lancaster architect, had a tangible and lasting impact on development still seen in the Griest Building, Southern Market and the Watt & Shand department store, which now is the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center. Born in 1863 in Conestoga Township, he was an 1880 graduate of Lancaster Boys High School.

Mimi Senkowski Griffin

Griffin was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. She was ESPN’s top women’s basketball analyst from 1983-99 and worked for CBS from 1985-91. In 1990, she became the first female color analyst on a men’s NCAA tournament game. Griffin scored 1,168 points in her scholastic basketball career, and as a senior in 1974, she helped Lancaster Catholic win a state championship.

William Whipper

Abolitionist Whipper, and another Black businessman, Stephen Smith, were running Smith and Whipper Lumber Merchants in Columbia by the 1830s. The men used railroad cars that were transporting their lumber to secretly hide and transport freedom-seeking, formerly enslaved people to safer areas in and near Philadelphia on the Underground Railroad.

A handful of votes

After that tier, support dispersed and varied. The rest of the names are listed in order of reader support.

– Madeline Anderson was the first American Black woman to produce and direct a televised documentary (“Integration Report 1” in 1960).

– Romayne Bridgett was a renowned musician, performer and teacher born in Mount Joy in 1928 who earned numerous prizes in national and international vocal competitions.

– Robert Fulton developed the steamboat, designed a submarine for Napoleon, configured canals in the U.S. and patented things such as a marble-cutting mill and rope-making machines.

– Leon “Buddy” Glover became School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal in 1987 and was known for his fervent pursuit to support children from disadvantaged communities.

– Taylor Kinney is an actor, model and 2000 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School known for his leading role on "Chicago Fire" who also is an investor in the Lancaster city establishment Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

– William Chester Ruth, at 41 years old, opened his blacksmith shop in Gap as a free Black man and the son and grandson of slaves. He is credited with at least four patented inventions.

– Bruce Sutter, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, was a Donegal High School graduate who spent most of his professional baseball career playing for the Chicago Cubs, winning the Cy Young Award in 1979 and earning six All-Star nods.

– Roy Clair and Gene Clair founded the company that would become Clair Global, an anchor of what is now Rock Lititz. The company grew from just the two brothers to a global enterprise with 15 locations and thousands of employees around the world.

– Jim Furyk, professional golfer, graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1988 and began his professional career in 1992. He holds 29 wins, including a victory at the U.S. Open in 2003, and also set the record for the lowest-scoring round in PGA history with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

– Jonathan Groff is an actor and 2003 Conestoga Valley High School graduate whose career highlights include Kristof in “Frozen,” King George III in “Hamilton” and this fall’s “Merrily We Roll Along.”

– Johnny Weir, who spent his early years in Quarryville, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating who skated in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

– The Albatwitch of Chickies Rock, Lancaster County’s very own local urban legend, is often described as a humanoid creature covered in black hair that throws apple cores at trespassers.

– The Belsnickel is the Pennsylvania German version of Santa Claus described in the 1800s as a “mischievous hobgoblin that makes his presence known … once a year by his cunning tricks.”

– Michael Tait founded Lititz’s Tait Towers – now known simply as Tait – the live-event industry’s biggest provider of staging.

– Kristen Wiig, an American actress, comedian, writer and producer famous for her time on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005-12, moved to Lancaster when she was 3.

– August Burns Red, a five-member band from Manheim, gained international momentum and was nominated for Best Metal Performance Grammy for its song “Identity” in 2016.

– Matt Nagy, who led the Manheim Central Barons to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs in 1994, was the head coach of the Chicago Bears for four seasons between 2018 and 2021. Before and after his tenure there, he served as both the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl with the team earlier this year.

– Evelyn Ay Sempier, born in Ephrata in 1933, was crowned Miss America in 1954.

– Simon Cameron, born in East Donegal Township in 1799, succeeded Buchanan as U.S. senator for Pennsylvania in 1845 and served as Secretary of War under Abraham Lincoln.

– John Darrenkamp is a bass opera singer who at one time was a leading artist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Born in Mount Joy, he began his career in 1957.

– Tom Herr, a Hempfield grad, played 13 seasons in the majors, 10 of them with the St. Louis Cardinals on three World Series teams, winning one in 1982. He was the Lancaster Barnstormers’ first manager.

– Dan Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, played fullback for 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

– Brad Rutter, a Manheim Township graduate and a writer, director and producer in Los Angeles, is the top money-winner in game-show history after a record-setting stint on “Jeopardy!”

– Don Wert came out of New Providence to play nine seasons in the majors. He was a member of the World Series champion Detroit Tigers in 1968.

– Suzanne Westenhoefer is a Columbia native and the first openly lesbian comedienne to appear on talk shows including “Late Night with David Letterman.”

– Wally Walker led the University of Virginia to its first ACC basketball championship in 1976. He later spent eight seasons with three different teams in the NBA and spent 12 years as the President and General Manager of the Seattle Supersonics.

– Jennifer Gareis is a 1988 McCaskey graduate known for her television roles on soap operas like “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”