Despite rapidly growing COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County and beyond, the majority of Lancaster County schools are not planning to require students, faculty or staff to wear masks.

Universal masking is a measure health agencies from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend to safely and consistently resume in-person learning this fall.

Is your school following these recommendations and requiring masks?

Here’s the answer, as of Tuesday, for each Lancaster County school district, plus the three largest private schools, the local intermediate unit and the county’s lone brick-and-mortar charter school.

Cocalico: No.

Columbia Borough: Students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors.

Conestoga Valley: No.

Donegal: No.

Eastern Lancaster County: No.

Elizabethtown Area: No.

Ephrata Area: No.

Hempfield: No.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors.

Lancaster: Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors.

Lancaster Catholic: No.

Lancaster Country Day: Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors.

Lancaster Mennonite: Faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors; students are not required to wear masks unless they are with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 employees.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13: Students, faculty and staff are not required to wear masks unless in classrooms with medically fragile students.

Lampeter-Strasburg: No.

Manheim Central: No.

Manheim Township: Yes, students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors.

Octorara Area: No.

Penn Manor: No.

Pequea Valley: No.

Solanco: No.

Warwick: No.