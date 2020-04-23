With Pennsylvania schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering what’s the next domino to fall.

It appears more and more likely that it’ll be prom.

Here’s which Lancaster County high schools have already canceled or postponed the big dance, as of Friday. More announcements are expected in the coming days.

Last updated: April 23.

Cocalico High School: Canceled.

Columbia High School: Postponed to undetermined date.

Donegal High School: Postponed to undetermined date.

Ephrata High School: Postponed to an undetermined date.

Hempfield High School: Postponed to June 19.

Lancaster Catholic High School: Canceled.

Lancaster Country Day School: Canceled.

Manheim Township High School: Postponed to May 29.

Penn Manor High School: Canceled.

Pequea Valley High School: Canceled.

