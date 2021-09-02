Seven Lancaster County school districts have yet to announce whether they will adhere to the Pennsylvania Department of Health order requiring individuals to wear a mask inside school buildings.

The order is effective Tuesday, when students return from the Labor Day break.

Here's which school districts have stated that they will follow the state's order, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Cocalico: Still evaluating.

Columbia Borough: Yes.*

Conestoga Valley: Still evaluating.

Donegal: Still evaluating.

Eastern Lancaster County: Yes.

Elizabethtown Area: Yes.

Ephrata Area: Still evaluating.

Hempfield: Still evaluating.

Lancaster: Yes.*

Lampeter-Strasburg: Still evaluating.

Manheim Central: Yes.

Manheim Township: Yes.*

Octorara Area: Yes.

Penn Manor: Yes.

Pequea Valley: Yes.

Solanco: Still evaluating.

Warwick: Yes.

*These school districts already have a mask requirement in place.