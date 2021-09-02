Three Lancaster County school districts have yet to announce that they will adhere to the Pennsylvania Department of Health order requiring individuals to wear a mask inside school buildings.

On Thursday, four additional county school districts — Donegal, Ephrata Area, Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco — announced they will follow the order.

The order, announced Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf, goes into effect next Tuesday, when students return from the Labor Day break.

Here's which school districts have stated that they will follow the state's order, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Cocalico: Still evaluating.

Columbia Borough: Yes.*

Conestoga Valley: Still evaluating.

Donegal: Yes.

Eastern Lancaster County: Yes.

Elizabethtown Area: Yes.

Ephrata Area: Yes.

Hempfield: Still evaluating.

Lancaster: Yes.*

Lampeter-Strasburg: Yes.

Manheim Central: Yes.

Manheim Township: Yes.*

Octorara Area: Yes.

Penn Manor: Yes.

Pequea Valley: Yes.

Solanco: Yes.

Warwick: Yes.

*These school districts already have a mask requirement in place.