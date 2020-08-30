The majority of Lancaster County school districts will have started the 2020-21 school year by Tuesday.

Of them, only one — School District of Lancaster — is fully remote. The others are offering in-person instruction, either full-time or part-time, with online learning mixed in.

Octorara Area School District, which is also fully remote, starts Sept. 8.

Here are the districts starting next week.

Monday

Columbia Borough.

Conestoga Valley.

Eastern Lancaster County.

Elizabethtown Area.

Ephrata Area.

School District of Lancaster.

Manheim Central.

Penn Manor.

Solanco.

Tuesday

Warwick.