Veterans have given their all to serve our country. On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, restaurants and businesses in Lancaster County are ready to serve them.

Here are some of the restaurants and other businesses that are offering free or discounted meals, products and services for veterans on Nov. 11. Unless otherwise stated, these deals are available Thursday only.

Military ID is required to receive these discounts.

Most of the discounts apply to veterans, retired military, active-duty military, National Guard and reserves; some apply to immediate family members as well. Many of the restaurant freebies and deals are for dine-in only.

For the national chains offering discounts and freebies, some offers may apply to participating locations only; check with your local store or restaurant to find out if they are participating and what the restrictions on the discount may be.

Museum exhibit

— The North Museum of Science and Nature, 400 College Ave, Lancaster, will host a traveling exhibit “World War I America” starting Thursday. Admission is free for veterans.

The exhibit, which is designed for a multigenerational audience, includes scale photographs, moving images, multimedia and re-created settings such as a music shop and grocery store.

The exhibit was created by the Minnesota History Center in partnership with the National Constitution Center, the National World War I Museum and Memorial and other organizations.

The exhibit will open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Paul Petersen of the Philatelic Society of Lancaster County will present a Zoom lecture about World War I postcards; register for the opening event at northmuseum.org/ww1exhibit and the Zoom lecture at northmuseum.org/member-lecture-wwi. Both events are free to North Museum members and veterans.

The North Museum also now offers a 20% discount to the museum for veterans and active military.

Restaurants and more

— Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar is offering veterans and active-duty military a free full-size entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. Service members will also get a $5 “bounce-back” card to redeem within three weeks toward dine-in, to-go or delivery meals at Applebee’s.

— BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a complimentary meal from a special menu and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

— Bob Evans is offering service members a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.

— At Buffalo Wild Wings, they can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries, for dine-in or takeout (excluding online ordering).

— Chili's is offering veterans and active military a free meal. Entrées can be chosen from among seven items on a special menu.

— Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet meal to service members. Visit cicis.com/veterans-day-deal to download the required coupon.

— Veterans can get a free doughnut of their choice at Dunkin'; available in-store only.

— Golden Corral will hold its annual Military Appreciation Night, from 5 p.m. to closing, offering a free meal to anyone who has served in the military.

— Service members can get a free order of Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating IHOP locations.

— Little Caesar's is offering a free lunch combo of a four-slice Deep! Deep! Dish pizza with pepperoni and a 20-ounce Pepsi product, in store only, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to service members, who may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu of eight different apps and three desserts.

— Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews is offering military members who have signed up for the chain's Military Royalty Rewards program a free Red's Tavern Double Burger — dine in or to go — now through Nov. 14. Visit redrobin.com for details.

— Shady Maple in East Earl is offering veterans and active military 50% off any meal at the Shady Maple Smorgasbord and 25% off everything in its gift shop Thursday.

— Sheetz will offer a free meal for service members at all of its stores all day Thursday. The meal includes a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink. At Sheetz locations with a car wash, veterans can also get a free car wash that day.

— Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot coffee for service members and military spouses.

— Area Texas Roadhouse locations will offer a special drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which service members can pick up a meal voucher in the parking lot. The vouchers, which can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees, plus two sides and a beverage, are good until May 30, 2022.

— Wayback Burgers will donate 10% of all online sales on Thursday to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that supports veterans and first responders.

— Service members can get a free breakfast at Wendy's, for dine-in or drive-thru, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

— At Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet in New Holland, veterans can get one free buffet meal with the purchase of a full-price buffet meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Retail

— At Bed Bath and Beyond, veterans, active duty, and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase online or in-store on Thursday.

— In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering 25% off its line of everyday military apparel, bought in the store or online.

— Dollar General is offering a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active-duty military, now through Nov. 14. Vets must register at dollargeneral.com/military.html to get the coupon for the discount.

— Great Clips is offering free haircuts, or a card for a future haircut, to veterans and active military Thursday. In addition, those not in the military who get a haircut at Great Clips Thursday will receive a card they can give to a military person for a free haircut between Nov. 22 and Dec. 10. See greatclips.com for details.

— Home Depot offers a military discount of 10% on in-store purchased on select items for Veterans Day.

— Participating Meineke locations are offering military personnel either a free basic oil change or 50% off a synthetic oil change on Thursday.

— Sleep Number is offering veterans and active military 20% off all smart beds and adjustable bases and on most bedding now through Nov. 22. Visit sleepnumber.com to get the promo code.

— Sport Clips is offering free haircuts to service members.

— Service members and their immediate family members can get 25% off all purchases now through Nov. 13 at Staples office supply stores. Some exclusions apply.

— At Target stores, military members who've signed up for the Target Circle rewards program and verified their military status can get a 10% discount on purchases for themselves and family members now through Nov. 13.

— Tractor Supply Co. is offering a 15% discount on in-store purchases for service members, veterans and their dependents.

— Military members and their families shopping at Walgreens can get a 20% discount, through the myWalgreens rewards program, on in-store purchases Nov. 11-14.

— Some local businesses offer discounts to veterans year round.

The Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office offers the "Thank a Vet" program, through which veterans can get a special ID card to use at a variety of local businesses for discounts.

For more information and a list of merchants that participate in the program, visit the program's website at lancasterdeeds.com/vet-id.

Music

— The Tidal streaming music and podcast service, which offers a 40% discount (after a 30-day free trial) on new signups by veterans and active military, has put together two playlists for veterans.

The Veteran Artists playlist features hit songs from across music genres by artists who have served their country, from Elvis Presley to Ice-T and George Strait to Tony Bennett. The Veteran’s Day playlist includes patriotic songs from “America the Beautiful” to “God Bless the U.S.A.” to Toby Keith’s “American Soldier.”

Visit Tidal.com for information.

