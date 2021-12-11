Santa Claus will once again make his way through Lancaster city to meet with families and greet children as Christmas inches closer.

On Saturday, Santa will begin his trek at 10 a.m. in Penn Square and then make his way through northwest and southwest sections of the city. He'll end his trip at Space at 24 W. Walnut St.

A route for Saturday's event is below. Click here for a tracker to monitor Santa's movements when the event begins.

Santa in the City will also take place on Dec. 17 where Santa will visit the northwest and southwest neighborhoods, and on Dec. 18 where he'll visit the northeast and southeast neighborhoods.