Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony in Lancaster

Santa throws out candy to the people gathered in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

Santa Claus will once again make his way through Lancaster city to meet with families and greet children as Christmas inches closer.

Santa will first greet children in Penn Square, then make his way through neighborhoods in the northeast and southeast sections of the city. Santa's trip will end at Jack Williams at 300 N. Queen St.

A route for tonight's event is below. Click here for a tracker to monitor Santa's movements when the event begins.

Download PDF Santa's route for Santa in the City 12/10/21
Santa's route for the Santa in the City event happening in Lancaster city on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

On Saturday, Santa will once again begin his trek at 10 a.m. in Penn Square and then make his way through northwest and southwest sections of the city. He'll end his trip at Space at 24 W. Walnut St.

A route for Saturday's event is below. Click here for a tracker to monitor Santa's movements when the event begins.

Download PDF Santa's route for Santa in the City 12/11/21
Santa's route for the Santa in the City event happening in Lancaster city on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Santa in the City will also take place on Dec. 17 where Santa will visit the northwest and southwest neighborhoods, and on Dec. 18 where he'll visit the northeast and southeast neighborhoods.

