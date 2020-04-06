Pennsylvania schools aren't likely to reopen soon. But that doesn't mean students have to go hungry.

Here's when and where parents can pick up meals for their kids this week:

Updated noon Monday, April 6.

— Cocalico: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each elementary school.

— Columbia Borough: Monday through Thursday from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at Park Elementary School.

— Conestoga Valley: Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Plaza (1643 Lincoln Highway East), Leola Elementary School and Conestoga Valley High School.

— Donegal: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Janus School in Mount Joy and Donegal Intermediate School.

— Eastern Lancaster County: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Holland Mennonite Church (18 Western Ave.) and the Eastern Lancaster County Library (11 Chestnut Dr.).

— Elizabethtown Area: Elizabethtown's "Bear Bags" program runs Thursday. See the district website for details.

— Ephrata Area: Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ephrata High School, Clay and Fulton elementary schools.

— Hempfield: Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountville Elementary School and East Petersburg Elementary School.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Lampeter-Strasburg: Students eligible for free or reduced lunch should have gotten a call with information for grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches, the district's website states. Those who are eligible and didn't get a call should contact the child's school office.

— Lancaster: Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at J.P. McCaskey High School, Hand and Reynolds middle schools, Hamilton and Carter & MacRae elementary schools.

— Manheim Central: Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manheim Central High School.

— Manheim Township: Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools.

— Octorara Area: Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Parkesburg Point (700 Main St., Parkesburg), 11:15 a.m. to noon at Glenbrook Apartments (463 Main St., Atglen) and 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saddler Drive, Christiana.

— Penn Manor: Monday and Wednesday at students' regular bus stops. See the district website for a dropoff schedule. Meals for students who normally walk to Penn Manor High School or Eshleman Elementary School can be picked up on Monday and Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Eshleman.

— Pequea Valley: Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon, Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Factory Ministries (3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise). To sign up for meals, call The Factory Ministries at 717-687-9594.

— Solanco: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Solanco High School.

— Warwick: Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School. Families are asked to sign up online beforehand.