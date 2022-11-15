Here are some churches and businesses in Lancaster County that are offering free meals for the Thanksgiving holiday. Please check the details for whether the meal is dine-in, takeout or delivery and whether a reservation is recommended.

Additionally, some providers are seeking volunteers and donations.

If you’d like to be included in this list, please email your information to Stephanie Zeigler, managing editor of content, at szeigler@lnpnews.com.

The following might require advance notice of need:

Frisco’s Chicken, 454 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, will be giving away 87 cooked Thanksgiving meals, which the company says is the same number sold on their first day of business, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. A meal includes one whole chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, gravy and sauces. Meals must be picked up at the Lancaster location. To request a meal for yourself or someone in need, visit FriscosGivesBack.com.

St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Takeout only. RSVP by Friday, Nov. 18, at 717-872-2166.

Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the dining hall on Thursday, Nov. 24. Dine-in. Deliveries to the sick and homebound may be possible; call to inquire by Friday, Nov. 18. Volunteer opportunities are available, and donations will be accepted. For information, call 717-295-9431 or visit brightsidebc.org.

The following are looking for volunteers and donations:

Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, will provide a free, community sit-down Thanksgiving meal on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeout will be available from 12:30 to 1; there will be no delivery. The church is seeking turkey donations. For more information or to volunteer, contact the church office at 717-684-2356 or by email at cumc@comcast.net. Volunteer shifts (serving, doing dishes, being a runner, helping with dessert table and cleanup) are available between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Churches of Lititz will host a free community Thanksgiving meal at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Dine-in and takeout available. For more information, to cook or to volunteer, call 717-626-2560; visit hosannalititz.org.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Dine-in or takeout. Home-delivered meals may be possible; must call the church. Donations accepted. For more information, to volunteer or for transportation, call 717-392-4292; visit ebclancaster.org.

The United Way of Pennsylvania’s pa211.org lists the following meals:

Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, will host a free meal from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 24, takeout only. For more information, call 717-872-7951.

The Ephrata Business Center Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, 400 W. Main St., Ephrata, is sponsored by Cocalico, Denver and Ephrata-area churches and businesses. Dine-in and takeout only will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 717-721-5613.

Zion Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Takeout only in the church parking lot. For more information, call 717-665-5880.

Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Dine-in or takeout. For more information, call 717-799-1238.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, will provide a free, takeout Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup will be at The Gathering Place. No turkey will be served; the meal will be ham with traditional sides. For information, call 717-653-5493.