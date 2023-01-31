The United Way of Lancaster County and AARP offer free tax-return preparation services. They are staffed by trained volunteers but do have some limits on who they can help.

The United Way of Lancaster County offers free tax-return preparation services through the nationwide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, VITA prepares at no charge the federal, state and local income-tax returns of households (including individual filers) earning $60,000 in gross income a year or less.

The local United Way has offered the VITA program since 2007.

The deadline for filing a federal tax return is April 18. If you request a tax extension by April 18, 2023, your tax return will be due on Oct. 16.

For VITA assistance, call 211 or visit FreeTaxPrepLancaster.org. VITA operates Monday through Saturday; evening hours are available. Hours vary by location. VITA also offers a free online program that allows taxpayers to file federal and state tax returns at MyFreeTaxes.com.

Before going to a VITA site, see Publication 3676-BPDF for services provided and check out its What to Bring list to be sure you have all the required documents and information the volunteers will need to help you.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax preparation for anyone and does not have an income limit. In Lancaster, these sites are in-person appointments. You can also choose to prepare your tax return yourself, with coaching from one of the AARP IRS-certified tax counselors. To do so, make a request using this form. If you have an extremely complicated return, such as one that involves a small business with employees, rental income, or alternative minimum tax (AMT), Tax-Aide may not be able to help. To learn more about limits of the help go to https://taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/types-of-tax-returns-tax-aide-can-prepare

Here are the places in Lancaster County where you can get free tax prep help. All are English only except for Keystone Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which offers help in sign language:

AARP

First Methodist Church

29 E Walnut St, Lancaster city

Appointment required: 717-584-4886

Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 6 - April 14

Glossbrenner United Methodist Church

713 Church St. Mount Joy Borough

Appointment required: 717-478-3712

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 - April 13

Lancaster Brethren Village

3001 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

Appointment required: 717-569-2657

Dates: Mondays and Tuesday 9 a.m. - 3 p..m.,Feb. 21 - March 31

VITA

HACC

1614 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township

Main Building, Room 304.

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 31- April 18

United Way / Harrington

1910 Harrington Drive, Manheim Township

Appointment required: 717-291-5462

Drop off and pick-up returns only

Dates: Feb. 8- April 12

Trinity Lutheran Church

31 S. Duke St., Lancaster city

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.

United Way Central

1380 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Feb. 6- April 18.

Millersville University

43 E. Frederick St., Millersville

Room 235, McComsey Hall

Appointment not required

Dates: Saturdays 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Feb. 4- April 15

VITA Hempfield United Methodist Church

3050 Marietta Ave., East Hempfield Township

Appointment required: 211

Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.

Keystone Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township

Appointment required: 717-283-4460

Dates: Jan. 30- April 11

Sign Language available

Columbia Office

Rear building at Salem United Church of Christ

324 Walnut St., Columbia

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 31- April 13.

Quarryville Library Center

357 Buck Road, East Drumore Township

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.

Factory Ministries Youth Center

3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise Township

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 31-April 13.

Ephrata Public Library

560 S. Reading Road, Ephrata Borough

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.

Alliance Church

425 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy Township

Appointment required: Call 211

Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.

Elizabethtown College

One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown

Appointment required: 717-361-1270

Dates: Feb. 1 - April 18.