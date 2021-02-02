Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information from Columbia Borough.

The snow emergency that had been declared in the City of Lancaster will be lifted today at 4 p.m., the city said in a news release.

Vehicles parked for free in city garages should be removed by no later than 8 a.m. Wednesday to avoid parking fees, the city said.

Street cleaning schedules will resume Wednesday to allow the Department of Public Works to clear snow from streets and parking areas, particularly along non-snow emergency routes, the city said.

A snow emergency in Columbia Borough is still in effect, the city said in a news release. Residents are asked to avoid 3rd and Maple Streets as crews begin clearing snow. Vehicles parked in the area will be towed.