Snow emergencies have been declared in multiple municipalities across Lancaster County on Sunday as more than 6 inches of snowfall is projected across much of the region through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The City of Lancaster was the first to declare a snow emergency, which went into effect at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Free parking will be available at garages on Prince Street, Water Street, East King Street, Duke Street, North Queen Street, Penn Square, Queen Street Station and Steinman Park throughout the duration of the emergency declaration.

The city’s snow emergency does not have a set end date listed in the news release.

Lancaster Township’s snow emergency will last from 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a news release.

Elizabethtown Borough’s snow emergency will last from 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a news release.

East Petersburg Borough declared a snow emergency on Sunday with no listed end date, according to a news release.

Lititz Borough has not declared a snow emergency as of Sunday afternoon, through the Lititz Borough Police Department encouraged residents to make preparations for the winter weather, according to a news release.

