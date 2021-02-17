City of Lancaster

Mayor Danene Sorace declared a snow emergency in Lancaster, effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the city announced in a news release.

The city did not provide an end date for the snow emergency in the news release.

Free parking will be available for residents during the snow emergency at the following garages beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Prince Street Garage, 111 North Prince Street

Water Street Garage, 220 North Water Street

East King Street Garage, 150 East King Street

Duke Street Garage, 150 North Duke Street

North Queen Street Garage, 424 North Queen Street

Penn Square Garage, 25-51 East Vine Street

Queen Street Station Garage, corner of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street

Steinman Park Garage, 35 South Prince Street

Snow emergency routes can be found on the city’s website.

Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes no later than 8 p.m. Wednesday or be ticketed or towed, according to the news release.

Columbia Borough

Columbia Borough will enact a snow emergency at 1 a.m. Thursday in anticipation of an incoming winter storm, the borough announced in a news release Wednesday.

The snow emergency does not have an end date listed in the news release.

Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:

Locust Street

North Third Street

Chestnut Street

North Fifth Street

Lancaster Avenue

Kinderhook Road

Ironville Pike

Ninth Street

Vehicles on snow emergency routes may be ticketed and towed, according to the news release.

Parking will be available in borough parking lots located at Front and Locust Street, next to Borough Hall on Locust Street and in the lot located at Walnut and Commerce Streets, according to the news release.

Lancaster Township

A snow emergency will be in effect in Lancaster Township from 6 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:

Barton Drive

Bentley Summit

Conestoga Woods Road at Milford Drive

Cold Stream Drive

Crossfield Drive

Deep Hollow Lane

Devon Drive

Drummers Lane

Elmshire Drive

Fairfax Drive

Grafton Circle

Green Spring Circle

Greythorne Road

Maple Avenue

North Field Drive

North Pier Drive

Pickford Drive

Rabbit Hill Lane

River Drive

Rock Ledge Court

St. Paul Circle

Spring Ridge

Stockbridge Circle

Townsend Court

Turnbridge Drive

Westmore Way

Wildflower Lane

Woodlyn Court

Residents must remove their vehicles from snow emergency routes before 6 a.m., according to the news release.