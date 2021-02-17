City of Lancaster
Mayor Danene Sorace declared a snow emergency in Lancaster, effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the city announced in a news release.
The city did not provide an end date for the snow emergency in the news release.
Free parking will be available for residents during the snow emergency at the following garages beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday:
Prince Street Garage, 111 North Prince Street
Water Street Garage, 220 North Water Street
East King Street Garage, 150 East King Street
Duke Street Garage, 150 North Duke Street
North Queen Street Garage, 424 North Queen Street
Penn Square Garage, 25-51 East Vine Street
Queen Street Station Garage, corner of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street
Steinman Park Garage, 35 South Prince Street
Snow emergency routes can be found on the city’s website.
Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes no later than 8 p.m. Wednesday or be ticketed or towed, according to the news release.
Columbia Borough
Columbia Borough will enact a snow emergency at 1 a.m. Thursday in anticipation of an incoming winter storm, the borough announced in a news release Wednesday.
The snow emergency does not have an end date listed in the news release.
Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:
Locust Street
North Third Street
Chestnut Street
North Fifth Street
Lancaster Avenue
Kinderhook Road
Ironville Pike
Ninth Street
Vehicles on snow emergency routes may be ticketed and towed, according to the news release.
Parking will be available in borough parking lots located at Front and Locust Street, next to Borough Hall on Locust Street and in the lot located at Walnut and Commerce Streets, according to the news release.
Lancaster Township
A snow emergency will be in effect in Lancaster Township from 6 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:
Barton Drive
Bentley Summit
Conestoga Woods Road at Milford Drive
Cold Stream Drive
Crossfield Drive
Deep Hollow Lane
Devon Drive
Drummers Lane
Elmshire Drive
Fairfax Drive
Grafton Circle
Green Spring Circle
Greythorne Road
Maple Avenue
North Field Drive
North Pier Drive
Pickford Drive
Rabbit Hill Lane
River Drive
Rock Ledge Court
St. Paul Circle
Spring Ridge
Stockbridge Circle
Townsend Court
Turnbridge Drive
Westmore Way
Wildflower Lane
Woodlyn Court
Residents must remove their vehicles from snow emergency routes before 6 a.m., according to the news release.