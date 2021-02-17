Snow-covered Columbia and Susquehanna River
QUINN STALEY

City of Lancaster

Mayor Danene Sorace declared a snow emergency in Lancaster, effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the city announced in a news release.

The city did not provide an end date for the snow emergency in the news release.

Free parking will be available for residents during the snow emergency at the following garages beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday:

  • Prince Street Garage, 111 North Prince Street

  • Water Street Garage, 220 North Water Street

  • East King Street Garage, 150 East King Street

  • Duke Street Garage, 150 North Duke Street

  • North Queen Street Garage, 424 North Queen Street

  • Penn Square Garage, 25-51 East Vine Street

  • Queen Street Station Garage, corner of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street

  • Steinman Park Garage, 35 South Prince Street

Snow emergency routes can be found on the city’s website.

Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes no later than 8 p.m. Wednesday or be ticketed or towed, according to the news release.

Columbia Borough

Columbia Borough will enact a snow emergency at 1 a.m. Thursday in anticipation of an incoming winter storm, the borough announced in a news release Wednesday.

The snow emergency does not have an end date listed in the news release.

Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:

  • Locust Street

  • North Third Street

  • Chestnut Street

  • North Fifth Street

  • Lancaster Avenue

  • Kinderhook Road

  • Ironville Pike

  • Ninth Street

Vehicles on snow emergency routes may be ticketed and towed, according to the news release.

Parking will be available in borough parking lots located at Front and Locust Street, next to Borough Hall on Locust Street and in the lot located at Walnut and Commerce Streets, according to the news release.

Lancaster Township

A snow emergency will be in effect in Lancaster Township from 6 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Snow emergency routes have been designated on the following streets:

  • Barton Drive

  • Bentley Summit

  • Conestoga Woods Road at Milford Drive

  • Cold Stream Drive

  • Crossfield Drive

  • Deep Hollow Lane

  • Devon Drive

  • Drummers Lane

  • Elmshire Drive

  • Fairfax Drive

  • Grafton Circle

  • Green Spring Circle

  • Greythorne Road

  • Maple Avenue

  • North Field Drive

  • North Pier Drive

  • Pickford Drive

  • Rabbit Hill Lane

  • River Drive

  • Rock Ledge Court

  • St. Paul Circle

  • Spring Ridge

  • Stockbridge Circle

  • Townsend Court

  • Turnbridge Drive

  • Westmore Way

  • Wildflower Lane

  • Woodlyn Court

Residents must remove their vehicles from snow emergency routes before 6 a.m., according to the news release.

