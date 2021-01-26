As overall the rate of new coronavirus cases declines in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County and its neighboring counties find themselves at neither the top or bottom of the list, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis finds.

Over the past two weeks, the state has recorded 638 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis of Department of Health and U.S. Census figures. That’s down from a rate of 878 two weeks ago and well below the peak rate of 1,124 in mid-December.

Over the past two weeks, Lancaster County ranked 23rd among the state’s 67 counties, with a per capita rate of 757 new cases per 100,000 population. That’s measurably above the state average, but down from the county’s rate of 915 two weeks ago and well below its peak of 1,046 in mid-December.

Cases have also declined nationally, and health officials are unsure if that will continue or if the spread of new variants of the coronavirus will push rates back higher before vaccines can be administered to a significant portion of the population.

As of Monday, only 4.4% of the state’s population and 3.9% of Lancaster County’s population had received at least the first dose of a vaccine. Among counties bordering Lancaster, the rate was 3.6% in York, 3.0% in Dauphin, 4.0% in Lebanon, 4.2% in Berks and 3.5% in Chester.

Rural counties continue to have some of the highest per capita rates of new cases of COVID-19, with Forest, Elk, McKean, Sullivan and Union counties at the top of the list.

Here’s how Lancaster and its neighboring counties ranked in their rates of new COVID-19 cases for the 14-day period of Jan. 12-25. The first figure is the county's rank among the state’s 67 counties, and the second figure is its rate of new cases per 100,000 population. The statewide rate was 638:

• Lebanon (12th) at 849

• Berks (13th) at 831

• York (20th) at 772

• Lancaster (23rd) at 757

• Dauphin (46th) at 593

• Chester (54th) at 549