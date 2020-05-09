coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Thirty of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have yet to receive state approval to reopen their economies, and 17 of them score better than Lancaster on a key coronavirus metric, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

As of Saturday, Lancaster had the 13th worst score in the state under a formula that counts how many new cases of COVID-19 a county has had, per 100,000 population, in the past 14 days.

Lancaster reported 63 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s 14-day total to 684, or 125 per 100,000, based on its population of 545,724.

That’s down from scores in the 130s and 140s over the past 10 days, but still far from the 50 cases per 100,000 population that Gov. Tom Wolf wants counties to achieve, along with adequare hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing.

Delaware County and Philadelphia are the farthest from meeting the state’s criteria, with scores Saturday of 296 and 236, respectively.

Sign up for our newsletter

Closer to home, Berks and Lebanon counties also scored worse than Lancaster, but officials in Lebanon declared Friday that they will partially reopen their county’s economy May 15 without state approval.Officials in York, Adams and Dauphin counties, as well as some in Lancaster, also were clamoring to reopen.

York and Adams were slightly below the 50-new-cases-per-100,000 metric as of Saturday, but Dauphin remained well above it, at 110.

This week, Wolf approved 13 southwestern Pennsylvania counties for partial reopening May 15. They will join 24 northcentral and northwestern counties that partially reopened Friday. The rest of the state remains under a stay-at-home order that Wolf has extended to June 4.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, say counties that open prematurely risk an increase in infections that could cost lives and potentially lead to new lockdowns.

Here is where each county in Pennsylvania scored on Saturday, from worse to best, and which ones have been approved for a partial reopening of their economies, and when. Several counties with scores below 50 are still closed, and two that reopened Friday – Lycoming and Clinton – had scores above 50 as of Saturday.

 

 

Partially

New cases

County

Region

Reopen?

Per 100,000

   Past 14 days

Delaware

SE

No

296

Philadelphia

SE

No

236

Bucks

SE

No

228

Huntingdon

SC

No

215

Northampton

NE

No

213

Berks

SE

No

202

Franklin

SC

No

192

Montgomery

SE

No

179

Lackawanna

NE

No

173

Lehigh

NE

No

167

Lebanon

SC

No

150

Pike

NE

No

143

Lancaster

SE

No

125

Luzerne

NE

No

124

Chester

SE

No

122

Dauphin

SC

No

110

Columbia

NC

No

102

Monroe

NE

No

89

Schuylkill

SE

No

89

Beaver

SW

No

75

Cumberland

SC

No

69

Lycoming

NC

May 8

65

Juniata

SC

No

65

Clinton

NC

May 8

60

Mifflin

SC

No

52

Carbon

NE

No

51

Wyoming

NE

No

49

Wayne

NE

No

47

York

SC

No

42

Adams

SC

No

42

Northumberland

NC

May 8

35

Fulton

SC

May 15

34

Allegheny

SW

May 15

24

Cameron

NW

May 8

22

Centre

NC

May 8

22

Union

NC

May 8

20

Perry

SC

No

17

Bedford 

SC

May 15

17

Bradford

NC

May 8

17

Clearfield

NW

May 8

16

Cambria

SW

May 15

16

Westmoreland

SW

May 15

16

Indiana

SW

May 15

15

Erie

NW

May 8

15

Armstrong

SW

May 15

14

Butler

SW

May 15

14

Washington

SW

May 15

12

Montour

NC

May 8

11

Elk

NW

May 8

10

Susquehanna

NE

No

10

Somerset

SW

May 15

10

Lawrence

NW

May 8

9

Mercer

NW

May 8

8

Jefferson

NW

May 8

7

Blair

SC

May 15

6

Greene

SW

May 15

6

Tioga

NC

May 8

5

Fayette

SW

May 15

5

Clarion

NW

May 8

3

Snyder

NC

May 8

2

McKean

NW

May 8

2

Crawford

NW

May 8

1

Forest

NW

May 8

0

Potter

NC

May 8

0

Sullivan

NC

May 8

0

Venango

NW

May 8

0

Warren

NW

May 8

0

PENNSYLVANIA

  

119