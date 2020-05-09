Thirty of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have yet to receive state approval to reopen their economies, and 17 of them score better than Lancaster on a key coronavirus metric, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.
As of Saturday, Lancaster had the 13th worst score in the state under a formula that counts how many new cases of COVID-19 a county has had, per 100,000 population, in the past 14 days.
Lancaster reported 63 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s 14-day total to 684, or 125 per 100,000, based on its population of 545,724.
That’s down from scores in the 130s and 140s over the past 10 days, but still far from the 50 cases per 100,000 population that Gov. Tom Wolf wants counties to achieve, along with adequare hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing.
Delaware County and Philadelphia are the farthest from meeting the state’s criteria, with scores Saturday of 296 and 236, respectively.
Closer to home, Berks and Lebanon counties also scored worse than Lancaster, but officials in Lebanon declared Friday that they will partially reopen their county’s economy May 15 without state approval.Officials in York, Adams and Dauphin counties, as well as some in Lancaster, also were clamoring to reopen.
York and Adams were slightly below the 50-new-cases-per-100,000 metric as of Saturday, but Dauphin remained well above it, at 110.
This week, Wolf approved 13 southwestern Pennsylvania counties for partial reopening May 15. They will join 24 northcentral and northwestern counties that partially reopened Friday. The rest of the state remains under a stay-at-home order that Wolf has extended to June 4.
Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, say counties that open prematurely risk an increase in infections that could cost lives and potentially lead to new lockdowns.
Here is where each county in Pennsylvania scored on Saturday, from worse to best, and which ones have been approved for a partial reopening of their economies, and when. Several counties with scores below 50 are still closed, and two that reopened Friday – Lycoming and Clinton – had scores above 50 as of Saturday.
Partially
New cases
County
Region
Reopen?
Per 100,000
|Past 14 days
Delaware
SE
No
296
Philadelphia
SE
No
236
Bucks
SE
No
228
Huntingdon
SC
No
215
Northampton
NE
No
213
Berks
SE
No
202
Franklin
SC
No
192
Montgomery
SE
No
179
Lackawanna
NE
No
173
Lehigh
NE
No
167
Lebanon
SC
No
150
Pike
NE
No
143
Lancaster
SE
No
125
Luzerne
NE
No
124
Chester
SE
No
122
Dauphin
SC
No
110
Columbia
NC
No
102
Monroe
NE
No
89
Schuylkill
SE
No
89
Beaver
SW
No
75
Cumberland
SC
No
69
Lycoming
NC
May 8
65
Juniata
SC
No
65
Clinton
NC
May 8
60
Mifflin
SC
No
52
Carbon
NE
No
51
Wyoming
NE
No
49
Wayne
NE
No
47
York
SC
No
42
Adams
SC
No
42
Northumberland
NC
May 8
35
Fulton
SC
May 15
34
Allegheny
SW
May 15
24
Cameron
NW
May 8
22
Centre
NC
May 8
22
Union
NC
May 8
20
Perry
SC
No
17
Bedford
SC
May 15
17
Bradford
NC
May 8
17
Clearfield
NW
May 8
16
Cambria
SW
May 15
16
Westmoreland
SW
May 15
16
Indiana
SW
May 15
15
Erie
NW
May 8
15
Armstrong
SW
May 15
14
Butler
SW
May 15
14
Washington
SW
May 15
12
Montour
NC
May 8
11
Elk
NW
May 8
10
Susquehanna
NE
No
10
Somerset
SW
May 15
10
Lawrence
NW
May 8
9
Mercer
NW
May 8
8
Jefferson
NW
May 8
7
Blair
SC
May 15
6
Greene
SW
May 15
6
Tioga
NC
May 8
5
Fayette
SW
May 15
5
Clarion
NW
May 8
3
Snyder
NC
May 8
2
McKean
NW
May 8
2
Crawford
NW
May 8
1
Forest
NW
May 8
0
Potter
NC
May 8
0
Sullivan
NC
May 8
0
Venango
NW
May 8
0
Warren
NW
May 8
0
PENNSYLVANIA
119