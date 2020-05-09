Thirty of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have yet to receive state approval to reopen their economies, and 17 of them score better than Lancaster on a key coronavirus metric, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

As of Saturday, Lancaster had the 13th worst score in the state under a formula that counts how many new cases of COVID-19 a county has had, per 100,000 population, in the past 14 days.

Lancaster reported 63 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s 14-day total to 684, or 125 per 100,000, based on its population of 545,724.

That’s down from scores in the 130s and 140s over the past 10 days, but still far from the 50 cases per 100,000 population that Gov. Tom Wolf wants counties to achieve, along with adequare hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing.

Delaware County and Philadelphia are the farthest from meeting the state’s criteria, with scores Saturday of 296 and 236, respectively.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Closer to home, Berks and Lebanon counties also scored worse than Lancaster, but officials in Lebanon declared Friday that they will partially reopen their county’s economy May 15 without state approval.Officials in York, Adams and Dauphin counties, as well as some in Lancaster, also were clamoring to reopen.

York and Adams were slightly below the 50-new-cases-per-100,000 metric as of Saturday, but Dauphin remained well above it, at 110.

This week, Wolf approved 13 southwestern Pennsylvania counties for partial reopening May 15. They will join 24 northcentral and northwestern counties that partially reopened Friday. The rest of the state remains under a stay-at-home order that Wolf has extended to June 4.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, say counties that open prematurely risk an increase in infections that could cost lives and potentially lead to new lockdowns.

Here is where each county in Pennsylvania scored on Saturday, from worse to best, and which ones have been approved for a partial reopening of their economies, and when. Several counties with scores below 50 are still closed, and two that reopened Friday – Lycoming and Clinton – had scores above 50 as of Saturday.