Be ready to come across a lot of orange cones and hard hats on the road this summer.

From the resurfacing of a nearly 2-mile stretch of Prince Street in Lancaster city to the novel new diverging diamond interchange in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County is set to see progress on nearly $64 million worth of road projects from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The increased construction activity comes as motorists return to the roads with a vengeance.

As more workers return to their daily commutes, 57% of Americans also plan to take at least one road trip this summer, according survey data from the travel site GasBuddy. That’s up from just 31% last year.

Following is a list of five PennDOT projects totaling $44.3 million that are taking place on some of the county’s busiest roads. The agency lists projects for District 8 roads, which includes Lancaster County, on its website.

Route 222/322 diverging diamond

Where: Interchange between Pleasant Valley and Hahnstown roads in Ephrata Township.

Cost: $10.9 million (includes entire interchange project)

Details: The diverging diamond interchange may be open to motorists, but some finishing touches remain for road crews, according to PennDOT.

Motorists began following the new traffic pattern on May 17. The project aims to reduce the number and severity of vehicle crashes by minimizing conflict points, or the number of times drivers enter and leave the paths of other motorists, PennDOT spokesman David Thompson previously told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Route 322 traffic in both directions approaching the Route 222 overpass flows to the other side of the road before sweeping back, creating a diamond-shaped median in the center where the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic converge, separate and converge again.

Crews led by Atglen-based J.D. Eckman Inc. will finish repaving the interchange’s ramps, and complete some stormwater and lighting work on the ramps as well, Thompson said.

The work means crews will have to close the interchange’s ramps during off-peak hours at night, Thompson said.

That work will likely conclude in the fall, Thompson said, earlier than the original May 2022 expected completion date.

An average of 19,000 vehicles travel on Route 322 at the Route 222 overpass every day, according to a PennDOT traffic volume map.

Route 222 resurfacing

Where: Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township

Cost: $6.2 million

Details: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., based in New Enterprise, Bedford County, is heading up a resurfacing project along a busy 4.3-mile stretch of Route 222. Crews started work in April, said Tyler Faust, area project manager at New Enterprise.

Crews are on pace to finish the first half of the project by June 4, Faust said. The second half of the work will begin the following week, he said.

The work has required temporary lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with no work taking place Saturday nights, Faust said.

The project was initially slated to be finished next year, but New Enterprise will be able to wrap things up by the end of the year thanks to the company’s work schedule opening up, Faust said.

Route 222 at the Pool Road overpass sees a daily average of 57,000 vehicles, while an average of 38,500 vehicles use the highway at the Mohler Church overpass daily, according to a PennDOT spokesman.

Route 283/722 bridge-replacement, road widening

Where: Interchange at Route 722 bridge over Amtrak tracks in East Hempfield Township

Cost: $18.4 million

Details: Crews from New Enterprise & Lime Co. Inc. are widening and reconstructing State Road through the Route 283 interchange as part of a phased-construction project. They will also replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the township-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks.

Other work includes installing drainage and storm water basins, reconstructing the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installing new guiderails, road signs and pavement markings, according to PennDOT.

State officials expect the project to finish by September, according to PennDOT.

Nearly 60,000 vehicles travel the Route 283 interchange daily, while about 13,000 vehicles travel Route 722 each day, according to PennDOT.

New highway message boards and closed-circuit cameras

Where: Routes 30, 222 and 283

Cost: $7.4 million (Includes work in other counties)

Details: Three major routes in Lancaster County are getting new closed-circuit cameras and electronic message boards to relay live information to motorists, according to PennDOT. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co., of New Castle, Lawrence County, is handling the work.

The work on routes 30, 222 and 283 is scheduled to finish by August 2023, according to PennDOT.

The cameras and message boards are part of PennDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems infrastructure. The cameras allow the agency and local officials to monitor and verify road and traffic conditions, including weather, crashes and responses by emergency personnel. The message boards display alerts and traffic information to motorists.

Prince Street resurfacing

Where: From East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue in Lancaster city.

Cost: $1.4 million

Details: Malvern-based Allan Myers is resurfacing a 1.6-mile stretch of Prince Street (Route 222) in Lancaster city from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue, according to PennDOT.

Crews began work on April 19 and plan to finish by Oct. 29, said Shannon Moody, a spokeswoman for Allan Myers.

The contractor is building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps before milling the road beginning on the north end of Prince Street. The road will be paved after the milling is complete.

Work will take place during daylight hours with at least one lane open to traffic at all times.

Denver-based UGI Utilities has completed replacing gas mains and service lines prior to the repaving work, according to Joe Swope, a UGI spokesperson.